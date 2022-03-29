<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Months after his exit from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed the conversation he had with then-RCB captain Virat Kohli. Chahal says Kohli did not say a lot, just congratulated him and said that he is still a royal after he was lapped up by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 Cr. Over the years, Chahal was Kohli's go-to bowler in tough situations. <p></p> <p></p>"Not much. He (Virat Kohli) congratulated me and said <i>'Royal toh hain hi tu</i>,'" Chahal was quoted as saying in a TOI report. <p></p> <p></p>Chahal also spoke about his learnings from the talismanic cricketer. "I learned a lot under his guidance and played a lot of cricket under him. Be it RCB or for India, he gave me a lot of freedom in the field," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Chahal, who would play for the Royals this year, revealed that he has a good rapport with current Indian captain Rohit Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>"I call him Rohitaa. The bond is the same with Rohit bhaiya. He is still the same. He is a fun loving captain. He backs the youngsters a lot and encourages them." <p></p> <p></p>"He always says <i>'tujhe pata hain na kya karna hain, ja kar ab'</i>. He gives you the liberty. I have played a couple of tournaments and series under him. I didn't see any change in him. I can trust Rohit bhai blindly," said Chahal.