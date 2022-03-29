Mumbai: Months after his exit from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed the conversation he had with then-RCB captain Virat Kohli. Chahal says Kohli did not say a lot, just congratulated him and said that he is still a royal after he was lapped up by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.5 Cr. Over the years, Chahal was Kohli’s go-to bowler in tough situations.

“Not much. He (Virat Kohli) congratulated me and said ‘Royal toh hain hi tu,'” Chahal was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

Chahal also spoke about his learnings from the talismanic cricketer. “I learned a lot under his guidance and played a lot of cricket under him. Be it RCB or for India, he gave me a lot of freedom in the field,” he added.

Chahal, who would play for the Royals this year, revealed that he has a good rapport with current Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

“I call him Rohitaa. The bond is the same with Rohit bhaiya. He is still the same. He is a fun loving captain. He backs the youngsters a lot and encourages them.”

“He always says ‘tujhe pata hain na kya karna hain, ja kar ab’. He gives you the liberty. I have played a couple of tournaments and series under him. I didn’t see any change in him. I can trust Rohit bhai blindly,” said Chahal.