IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Wanindu Hasaranga was in his elements in the second match for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he picked up four wickets that had put Kolkata Knight Riders on the back foot in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Hasaranga picked up the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer, who was soon followed by Sunil Narine, leaving KKR in a spot of bother. By then, the Sri Lankan leg-spinner was all pumped up and bowled an absolute beauty to get rid of Sheldon Jackson. It was the perfect googly to the new batter and Jackson played through the wrong line.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to praise Hasaranga’s performance.

“Wanindu Hasaranga champion,” read the tweet.

Twitter couldn’t keep calm and came up with hilarious reactions while others responded with fire emojis.

#KKRvsRCB #RCBvKKR Mike Hesson right now after everyone criticised him for buying Wanindu Hasaranga for 10.75 Cr: pic.twitter.com/5nappSfHTN Hemant (@Sportscasmm) March 30, 2022

Watta a performance from Wanindu Hasaranga picking up 4 wickets 🔥 He gets the purple cap 💜 and proves hes worth of 10.75crs 😂🔥#IPL2022 #RCB pic.twitter.com/bpM324ffyQ Loser 🥰 (@FadhilFareez) March 30, 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga! The man who will rule spin bowling for the next decade ❤#IPL2022 DS (@Wise_Cricket) March 30, 2022

Thats Wanindu Hasaranga for you 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A_U_S_T_I_N_P_O_W_E_R_S 🔥 (@imaustincunha) March 30, 2022

They can’t play King Wanindu Hasaranga 🔥🔥🔥 #RCBvKKR Sparsh Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@iamSBhardwaj) March 30, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 128 inside 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore would fancy their chances to get there.