New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore great AB de Villiers said that he will return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, albeit in a different avatar – to cheer and thank all the fans for their support over a decade. De Villiers, who played his last IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2021, called time on his international career in 2018.

“I will return to Chinnaswamy next year, not for playing but to apologise all the fans for not winning trophy and thank them for the support over a decade,” De Villiers was heard saying in a Twitter space hosted by the man himself on Monday.

“I am not playing cricket again due to right side eye surgery,” he further added.

The IPL is set get back to his old format of home and away in the upcoming season with every team getting an opportunity to play against each other. The IPL auctions ahead of IPL 16 is tentatively scheduled to be held on December 16. The IPL trading window may open as early as November with players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill expected to be seen in different colours in the upcoming season. Although, there is no official confirmation on any of these developments but the franchises may opt to trade some players when the opportunity presents itself.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” read a Sourav Ganguly’s note to state units, last month.