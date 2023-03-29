Advertisement
IPL 2023: Abishek Porel Set To Replace Rishabh Pant In Delhi Squad
Abishek Porel represents Bengal in domestic cricket and has played exceptionally well in the Ranji Trophy season 2022-23.
New Delhi: Abishek Porel is all set to replace injured Rishabh Pant for Delhi in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as per various reports. 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, Porel plays for West Bengal and has done exceptionally well in the Ranji Trophy season 2022-23.
He also scored a half-century in the first inning of Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra. Not just his innings in the final, he also showed his class by scoring 49 against Haryana in the group stage and 51 in the first semi-final against Madhya Pradesh.
He has played 16 first-class matches till now, scoring 695 runs at an average of 30.21 and six half-centuries. He has also played three list-A games in which he has scored a half-century. His performance in Delhi's recently concluded warm-up matches has impressed Delhi's think tank.
Delhi suffered a big blow as Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the event having met a dangerous accident last year. In Pant's absence, star Australian batter David Warner has been named Delhi's captain. Rishabh Pant's absence is a grave concern for Delhi and it would be interesting to see how productive Abishek can prove himself.
Regarding Delhi's choice for the wicketkeeper, the head coach Ponting hinted that Sarfaraz Khan is likely to start in the playing XI. " We haven't decided that yet. Sarfaraz (Khan) has joined us, and we'll look at the practice games ahead to determine that. That's one big hole Rishabh leaves behind. With the impact player rule coming in, we can use (it) several ways,"said Ponting.
The IPL is set to begin on March 31, with Gujarat taking on Chennai. Delhi will kick off its IPL campaign against Lucknow on April 1.
