Ambati Rayudu To Shivam Dube: Five Players Whose Career Got Reframed Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Here are some players who have refurbished their careers under the amazing leadership of MS Dhoni.

New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni is undeniably one of the best captains of all time, and his leadership skills have brought the best out of many big cricketing names. Dhoni is also the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies in white-ball cricket.

Ashish Nehra The left-arm pacer wandered through many franchises before playing for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in 2015. He performed remarkably, picking up 22 wickets in the season at an average of 20.40 and an astonishing economy rate of 7.24. Nehra, a member of 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team, is currently the head coach of defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans. He is the only Indian coach to win an IPL trophy.

Ambati Rayudu An exceptional batter, Rayudu had a controversial international cricket career. His temperament made things worse for him until he found his spot in the CSK line-up, which flowered the best out of him. The 37-year-old batter made 602 runs in the 2018 IPL season and has been an integral part of CSK's batting order since then.

Shivam Dube Considered one of the most promising Indian all-rounders, Dube had two customary seasons With Virat Kohli-led RCB (2019 and 2020). After that, he went on to represent Rajasthan Royals for a single season. The southpaw was bought by CSK in 2022 and Dhoni transformed him into a phenomenal middle-order batter who constantly pushes the team's run rate with his aggressive batting style.

Shane Watson After Rajasthan Royals got banned in 2015, Shane Watson moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore, but he could only embark on a spark once he joined CSK in 2018. He scored 555 runs that season and was instrumental in CSK's title-winning campaign. He continued to perform wonders for his team in the other seasons as well.