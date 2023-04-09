IPL 2023: Another Blow For CSK, Ben Stokes Likely To Be Out For One Week- Report

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings suffer yet another blow as after star pacer Deepak Chahar, who is set to be out of action for an extended period, the Chennai-based franchise will also be missing ace all-rounder Ben Stokes for a whole week.

However, as per the report from Cricbuzz, Moeen Ali will be available to join the team in the next match itself. Both Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali weren't available in the match against Mumbai and Deepak Chahar injured himself in the first over itself.

Chennai Super Kings is set to face Rajasthan Royals in their next match on April 12, Wednesday at their home ground of Chepauk Stadium. RR is one of the most formidable sides in the tournament and facing them without their aces like Stokes and Chahar will be a tough task.

RR defeated DC by 57 runs in their previous match and is currently sitting at the top after winning 2 of their three matches. Their balance in batting and bowling makes them a threat to any team and the way their opening duo of Jos Buttle and Yashasvi Jaiswal is performing the loss of Stokes and Chahar can be alarming.