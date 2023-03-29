Advertisement
Arjun Tendulkar To Make His Debut For Mumbai In IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Drops A Big Hint
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Mark Boucher hinted that Arjun will make his debut this year.
Mumbai: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has dropped a big hint about Arjun Tendulkar making his IPL debut in the coming season. Rohit Sharma said that Arjun Tendulkar is bowling well and will resume bowling soon, having recovered from the injury.
"Arjun Tendulkar is playing good cricket in recent times. He was injured but today he will start bowling," said Rohit on him.
Mumbai coach Mark Boucher also was optimistic that Arjun will play at some point in the tournament. "Arjun has been playing good cricket for some time, he is bowling well, we are thinking that he will play in the playing XI this year."
Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.
More to follow..
