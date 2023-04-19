Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals are taking on Lucknow Super Giants in Japiur. Put into bat, KL Rahul-led LSG got off to a slow start, with Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma bowling magnificently. LSG could only manage 37 runs in the powerplay before Rahul and Kyle Mayers broke the shackles.

Jason Holder came into bowl the eighth over and Mayers and Rahul fetched 13 off it before taking Chahal for 18 runs in the next. Rahul and Mayers hit a six each in Chahal's over. On the fifth ball of the ninth over, Rahul launched Chahal into orbit, leaving his wife Athiya Shetty stunned. LSG are 82-1 in the 11th over at the time of writing.