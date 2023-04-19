IPL 2023: Athiya Shetty Is All Love As KL Rahul Hits 103 M Monster Six Against Yuzvendra Chahal
K Rahul hit Yuzvendra Chahal for a 103m six in LSG vs RR match in IPL 2023.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals are taking on Lucknow Super Giants in Japiur. Put into bat, KL Rahul-led LSG got off to a slow start, with Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma bowling magnificently. LSG could only manage 37 runs in the powerplay before Rahul and Kyle Mayers broke the shackles.
Jason Holder came into bowl the eighth over and Mayers and Rahul fetched 13 off it before taking Chahal for 18 runs in the next. Rahul and Mayers hit a six each in Chahal's over. On the fifth ball of the ninth over, Rahul launched Chahal into orbit, leaving his wife Athiya Shetty stunned. LSG are 82-1 in the 11th over at the time of writing.
Continue streaming #RRvLSG, LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema only!#IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL | @klrahul pic.twitter.com/CdghB6fza6
JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 19, 2023
Meanwhile, LSG persisted with Kyle Mayers in the playing 11, with Quinton De Kock in the dugout. KL Rahul spoke on Quinton De Kock and said that the keeper-batter will have to wait for a while before getting his chance in the playing 11.
"We would have bowled first as well. First game here. It's important that we start well and put a good total on the board. We've executed well in most games. We have had clarity with bat on ball. All three skills have been good. We are quite settled. We'll try to keep that left-hand, right-hand combination going. Quinny still misses out. He'll just have to wait for some more time. I have enjoyed opening with Quinton," said Rahul
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
