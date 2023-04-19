Advertisement

IPL 2023: Athiya Shetty Is All Love As KL Rahul Hits 103 M Monster Six Against Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2023: Athiya Shetty Is All Love As KL Rahul Hits 103 M Monster Six Against Yuzvendra Chahal

K Rahul hit Yuzvendra Chahal for a 103m six in LSG vs RR match in IPL 2023.

Updated: April 19, 2023 8:33 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals are taking on Lucknow Super Giants in Japiur. Put into bat, KL Rahul-led LSG got off to a slow start, with Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma bowling magnificently. LSG could only manage 37 runs in the powerplay before Rahul and Kyle Mayers broke the shackles.

Jason Holder came into bowl the eighth over and Mayers and Rahul fetched 13 off it before taking Chahal for 18 runs in the next. Rahul and Mayers hit a six each in Chahal's over. On the fifth ball of the ninth over, Rahul launched Chahal into orbit, leaving his wife Athiya Shetty stunned. LSG are 82-1 in the 11th over at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, LSG persisted with Kyle Mayers in the playing 11, with Quinton De Kock in the dugout. KL Rahul spoke on Quinton De Kock and said that the keeper-batter will have to wait for a while before getting his chance in the playing 11.

"We would have bowled first as well. First game here. It's important that we start well and put a good total on the board. We've executed well in most games. We have had clarity with bat on ball. All three skills have been good. We are quite settled. We'll try to keep that left-hand, right-hand combination going. Quinny still misses out. He'll just have to wait for some more time. I have enjoyed opening with Quinton," said Rahul

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Athiya Shetty Is All Love As KL Rahul Hits 103 M Monster Six Against Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians Or Chennai Super Kings: Sunil Gavaskar Picks Team He Would Like To Play For In IPL
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Rocked By Mass Theft, Cricket Bats Of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Stolen In 16 Lakh Robbery
Ambati Rayudu To Shivam Dube: Five Players Whose Career Got Reframed Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Wankhede to Eden Gardens: Stadiums Which Witnessed Max No. Of Sixes In IPL
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Athiya Shetty Is All Love As KL Rahul Hits 103 M Monster Six Against Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2023: Athiya Shetty Is All Love As KL Rahul Hits 103 M M...

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs LSG 26 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cri...

Mumbai Indians Or Chennai Super Kings: Sunil Gavaskar Picks Team He Would Like To Play For In IPL

Mumbai Indians Or Chennai Super Kings: Sunil Gavaskar Picks ...

Prabath Jayasuriya Rises To Career-Best 19th Place In ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings

Prabath Jayasuriya Rises To Career-Best 19th Place In ICC Me...

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Rocked By Mass Theft, Cricket Bats Of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Stolen In 16 Lakh Robbery

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Rocked By Mass Theft, Cricket Bats ...

Advertisement