IPL 2023 Auction: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Players List, Date, Time, Purse Remaining & More

Kochi: The IPL 2023 auction will be staged in Kochi on December 23. The mega event will see as many as 405 players, including 273 Indian players, and 132 overseas players, of which 4 players belong to associate nations go under the hammer.

87 slots, out of which 30 are reserved for overseas players, are to be filled in the auction. The highest reserve fee is 2 crores and around 19 overseas players are included in the top category. Taking about Indian players, Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey are two players with the highest base price, I.e. 1 crore. With just a few days left for the auction, here is everything you need to know about the mega event.

IPL Auction 2023: Date, Time, and Venue

The IPL 2023 auction will be held on Friday, 23 December 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. The IPL auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

IPL 2023 Auction Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

The IPL 2023 Auction will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App in India. The auction will also be televised on Star Sports channels.

Player Total Base Price (in Crores) Tom Banton 2 Cr Mayank Agarwal 1 Cr Sean Abbot 1.5 Cr Rilee Rossouw 2 Cr Rassie van der Dussen 2 Cr Jason Holder 2 Cr Nicholas Pooran 2 Cr Sam Curran 2 Cr Chris Jordan 2 Cr Tymal Mills 2 Cr Jamie Overton 2 Cr Craig Overton 2 Cr Adil Rashid 2 Cr Phil Salt 2 Cr Ben Stokes 2 Cr Cameron Green 2 Cr Travis Head 2 Cr Chris Lynn 2 Cr Kane Williamson 2 Cr Adam Milne 2 Cr Shakib Al Hasan 1.5 Cr Harry Brook 1.5 Cr Will Jacks 1.5 Cr Dawid Malan 1.5 Cr Jason Roy 1.5 Cr Sherfane Rutherford 1.5 Cr Riley Meredith 1.5 Cr Jhye Richardson 1.5 Cr Adam Zampa 1.5 Cr Kusal Perera 1 Cr Roston Chase 1 Cr Rakheem Cornwall 1 Cr Shai Hope 1 Cr David Wiese 1 Cr Manish Pandey 1 Cr Mohammad Nabi 1 Cr Mujeeb ur Rahman 1 Cr Moises Henriques 1 Cr Andrew Tye 1 Cr Joe Root 1 Cr Daryl Mitchell 1 Cr Heinrich Klaasen 1 Cr Tabraiz Shamsi 1 Cr Luke Wood 1 Cr Michael Bracewell 1 Cr Kyle Jamieson 1 Cr Henry 1 Cr Tom Latham 1 Cr

IPL Auction 2023: Number of Slots Available, Purse Remaining, and More