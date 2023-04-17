IPL 2023: Average Of 92, Strike-Rate Of 180, MS Dhoni's Staggering Record At M Chinnaswami Stadium | RCB vs CSK

Bangalore: A high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Chennai Super Kings in match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 17. RCB come into the match after beating Delhi Capitals in the last game. CSK, on the other hand, lost to Rajasthan Royals in the previous outing. Both RCB and CSK have blown hot and cold in the tournament, winning two and losing two games.

MS Dhoni Has A Staggering Record At M Chinnaswami Stadium, Bangalore CSK skipper MS Dhoni enjoys a brilliant record at the M Chinnaswami Stadium. The 41-year-old has scored 463 runs, including 5 fifties at an incredible average of 92.60 and a strike rate of 180.85 at the M Chinnaswami Stadium.

Final Game For MS Dhoni At M Chinnaswami Stadium? Meanwhile, this will be an emotional day for the Bangalore fans as MS Dhoni might well be playing his final game at the M Chinnaswami Stadium. The IPL 2023 could be MS Dhoni's last as a player and the coming game could be the final chance for fans to see Dhoni play in Bangalore.

Dhoni time and again has said that he wants to play his final IPL game in Chennai. With IPL 2023 back to his original home and away format after four years, Dhoni fulfilled his wish of playing in Chennai. At 41, it is safe to say that Dhoni will not be part of IPL 2024 as a player. Even MS Dhoni's close friend Kedar Jadhav confirmed that MS Dhoni will not play IPL 2024.