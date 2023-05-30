IPL 2023 Award Winners: Orange Cap, Purple Cap And Complete List Of Other Award Winners

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets and became five-time IPL champions. Here is the list of Orange, Purple Cap winner and all the award winners.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets and became five-time IPL champions. Rain once again came to play spoilsport but after hours-long efforts from groundsmen, the game was restarted. CSK who was earlier set to chase 215 in 20 overs now had a new target of chasing 170 in 15 overs that they chased in a final ball thriller

CSK won the toss and invited GT to bat first. The decision backfired as a sensational quickfire fifty from Sai Sudharsan (96 off 41) along with Wriddhiman Saha's vital half-century (54 off 39) powered Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings in the rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.

CSK had many heroes in their victory. Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja. All of them played a small but great knock and ensured their team win the title for a record number of five times.

Orange Cap, Purple Cap & Complete List Of Other Award Winners Shubman Gill won the Orange Cap and he also became the youngest batter to ever do so in IPL history. He scored 890 runs in 17 matches with an average of 59.33 and it included 4 fifties and 3 splendid centuries. He also won the game-changer and the most valuable player of the season awards too.

Mohammed Shami won the Purple Cap after grabbing 28 wickets in 17 matches. His best figures were four wickets for 11 runs. He bowled with an astonishing average of 18.35 and an economy of 8.03. Delhi Capitals might have finished in the 9th spot but they will be getting the Fair Play award. Throughout the course of 74 matches in IPL 2023, there were 2174 fours and 1124 sixes.