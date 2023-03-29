IPL 2023: Bangalore Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
New Delhi: Despite not winning the coveted trophy, Bangalore remain one of the most popular teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Bangalore-based franchise reached the finals three times (in 2009, 2011, and 2016), but each time they finished as runners-up. Numerous international stars, including Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan, and Glenn Maxwell, have been an integral part of the franchise in Bangalore. Star power has been successful in preserving the value of its brand, but it has not offered titles.
IPL 2023: Bangalore Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
|Match. No
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|5
|April 2, 2023
|BAN vs MUM
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|9
|April 6, 2023
|KOL vs BAN
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|15
|April 10, 2023
|BAN vs LUC
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|20
|April 15, 2023
|BAN vs DEL
|Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|24
|April 17, 2023
|BAN vs CHE
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|27
|April 20, 2023
|PUN vs BAN
|Mohali
|3:30 PM
|32
|April 23, 2023
|BAN vs RAJ
|Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|36
|April 26, 2023
|BAN vs KOL
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|43
|May 1, 2023
|LUC vs BAN
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|50
|May 6, 2023
|DEL vs BAN
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|54
|May 9, 2023
|MUM vs BAN
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|60
|May 14, 2023
|RAJ vs BAN
|Jaipur
|3:30 PM
|65
|May 18, 2023
|HYD vs BAN
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|70
|May 21, 2023
|BAN vs GUJ
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
IPL 2023: Bangalore Full Squad, Player Names
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell
IPL 2023: Bangalore Best Playing Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
