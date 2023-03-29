IPL 2023: Bangalore Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

New Delhi: Despite not winning the coveted trophy, Bangalore remain one of the most popular teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Bangalore-based franchise reached the finals three times (in 2009, 2011, and 2016), but each time they finished as runners-up. Numerous international stars, including Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan, and Glenn Maxwell, have been an integral part of the franchise in Bangalore. Star power has been successful in preserving the value of its brand, but it has not offered titles.