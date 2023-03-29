Advertisement

IPL 2023: Bangalore Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

Updated: March 29, 2023 6:43 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Despite not winning the coveted trophy, Bangalore remain one of the most popular teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Bangalore-based franchise reached the finals three times (in 2009, 2011, and 2016), but each time they finished as runners-up. Numerous international stars, including Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan, and Glenn Maxwell, have been an integral part of the franchise in Bangalore. Star power has been successful in preserving the value of its brand, but it has not offered titles.

IPL 2023: Bangalore Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue

Match. No Date Match Venue Time(IST)
5 April 2, 2023 BAN vs MUM Bengaluru 7:30 PM
9 April 6, 2023 KOL vs BAN Kolkata 7:30 PM
15 April 10, 2023 BAN vs LUC Bengaluru 7:30 PM
20 April 15, 2023 BAN vs DEL Bengaluru 3:30 PM
24 April 17, 2023 BAN vs CHE Bengaluru 7:30 PM
27 April 20, 2023 PUN vs BAN Mohali 3:30 PM
32 April 23, 2023 BAN vs RAJ Bengaluru 3:30 PM
36 April 26, 2023 BAN vs KOL Bengaluru 7:30 PM
43 May 1, 2023 LUC vs BAN Lucknow 7:30 PM
50 May 6, 2023 DEL vs BAN Delhi 7:30 PM
54 May 9, 2023 MUM vs BAN Mumbai 7:30 PM
60 May 14, 2023 RAJ vs BAN Jaipur 3:30 PM
65 May 18, 2023 HYD vs BAN Hyderabad 7:30 PM
70 May 21, 2023 BAN vs GUJ Bengaluru 7:30 PM

IPL 2023: Bangalore Full Squad, Player Names

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

IPL 2023: Bangalore Best Playing Playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

IPL 2023: Bangalore Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
