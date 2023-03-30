IPL 2023: Gujarat vs Chennai Match 1: Strongest Playing XI For Gujarat

Gujarat IPL Team 2023: Here is the the predicted playing XI Against Chennai

New Delhi: The much-awaited 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start on March 31. Defending champions Gujarat will lock horns against MS Dhoni-led Chennai at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7.30 PM IST.

Speculations are rife that the coming season could be MS Dhoni's last as a player. Dhoni time and again has said that he wants to retire from IPL in front of his home crowd. With IPL returning to its home and away format, there is every possibility that Dhoni might hang his boots after IPL 2023.

Chennai had a disastrous outing in the last season, having finished ninth on the points table. The team would want to give MS Dhoni a fitting farewell and will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign. Gujarat, on the other hand, too will look to start their title defence with a win.

Having retained most of their core team, Hardik Pandya-led side strengthened their squad further by adding the likes of Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, and Kane Williamson, among others at the mini-auction last year. Meanwhile, Chennai let go of their veteran player Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan, while roping in England stalwart Ben Stokes.

Gujarat were part of many nail-biters in the 2022 season and came out with flying colours on almost every occasion, with David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan doing wonders. They will be looking to do the same in IPL 2022 as well. David Miller won't be part of the first game owing to his national commitments.

IPL 2023: Gujarat's Strongest Playing XI Against Chennai

Playing XI: KS Bharat (Wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore

BENCH: Wriddhiman Saha, DA Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Urvil Patel, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, J Yadav, J Little, DG Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, PJ Sangwan, MM Sharma

Injury And Unavailability

For their first game, Gujrat Titan's David Miller and Joshua will not be available.

Gujarat Squad for IPL 2023