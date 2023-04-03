IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants; Strongest Playing XI For CSK

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of Chennai Super Kings against Lucknow Super Giants.

New Delhi: After losing against Gujarat Titans in the opening clash of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Chennai Super Kings is all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 3 at their home ground at Chepauk Stadium. LSG won their previous match against Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 50 runs.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years.

Despite a superb knock from the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the batters could not capitalise and help CSK post a big total. The team's fans will be hoping that the strong batting line-up rises to the occasion.

Gaikwad toyed with the Gujarat Titans bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champions.

Chennai's Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top scorer with the bat as he piled up 92 off 50 balls, 2022 season was off to a dramatic start for CSK with Ravindra Jadeja taking over the captaincy role after Dhoni decided to pass. The franchise will be looking forward to have a better outing this time around as it is rumored that this edition of Indian Premier League might be the last one for the legendary MS Dhoni.

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: 3rd April 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India

CSK probable playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Kyle Jamieson