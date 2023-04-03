IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Match Prediction, Preview, Probable XIs, Pitch & Weather Report And Injury Update

Check out all about all the match details of Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings will mark most-awaited return to the -MA Chidambaram Stadium as they host Lucknow Super Giants on April 3. Lucknow dominated Delhi capitals and won the match by 50 runs on Aril 1, Saturday, while the Super Kings suffered a closely-fought loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Both the team, CSK and LSG, had decent opening performances in the tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the match:

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

LSG vs DC Pitch and Weather Report:

With 75% Humidity, the pitch at Chepauk is going to favour the spinners. The captain who wins the toss will want to opt to bowl first. Any score above 160 will be a good total on this wicket.

Key Players to watch out for:

Rururaj Gaikwad: CSK's Gaikward (92 runs off 50 deliveries) gave the team a perfect start against Delhi Capitals. The Pune-born cricketer needs to be very consistent at the top of the order.

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg-spinner picked up two wickets in the match against Delhi and can be really dangerous for Chennai.

Kyle Mayers: Mayers has shown his worth after firing the opening salvo for his team with a scintillating 38-ball 73 in his very first IPL outing.

Injury and availability

It will be added here if there is any injury update for this fixture.

Here are full squads of both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.