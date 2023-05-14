Advertisement

IPL 2023: Chepauk Erupts After Watching Dhoni Shadow Practice In Dug Out - WATCH Viral Video

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

IPL 2023: Chepauk Erupts After Watching Dhoni Shadow Practice In Dug Out - WATCH Viral Video
Updated: May 14, 2023 9:26 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. CSK skipper won the toss and elected to bat first but excellent bowling from KKR restricted them to 144 runs at the loss of 6 wickets.

Chepauk's crowd was disappointed as they couldn't see Dhoni fire some blazing shots. Dhoni only got three balls to play and he couldn't utilize much of it. However, the fans were just excited to see Dhoni. The crowd was on their feet and cheering Dhoni, even when he was just shadow-practicing in the dugout, waiting for his opportunity to bat.

CSK vs KKR Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Substitutes: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sandhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Substitutes: Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Chepauk Erupts After Watching Dhoni Shadow Practice In Dug Out - WATCH Viral Video
IPL 2023: RCB's Dominant Bowling Display Rout RR By 112 Runs
IPL 2023: How Can Rajasthan Royals Still Qualify For Playoffs After Loss Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler Depart For Duck In 172 Chase
IPL 2023: Fans Flood Twitter As Anuj Rawat's Quickfire 29 Helps RCB Put 171 On Board
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs BAN 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Live Score-Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates: CSK vs KKR 61 match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Score-Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live...

IPL 2023: RCB's Dominant Bowling Display Rout RR By 112 Runs

IPL 2023: RCB's Dominant Bowling Display Rout RR By 112 Runs...

From Kohli To Suryakumar Yadav: How Cricketers Wished Moms On Mothers Day

From Kohli To Suryakumar Yadav: How Cricketers Wished Moms O...

From Kohli To Suryakumar Yadav: How Cricketers Wished Moms On Mothers Day

From Kohli To Suryakumar Yadav: How Cricketers Wished Moms O...

Advertisement