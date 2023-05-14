New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. CSK skipper won the toss and elected to bat first but excellent bowling from KKR restricted them to 144 runs at the loss of 6 wickets.

Chepauk's crowd was disappointed as they couldn't see Dhoni fire some blazing shots. Dhoni only got three balls to play and he couldn't utilize much of it. However, the fans were just excited to see Dhoni. The crowd was on their feet and cheering Dhoni, even when he was just shadow-practicing in the dugout, waiting for his opportunity to bat.