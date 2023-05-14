IPL 2023: Chepauk Erupts After Watching Dhoni Shadow Practice In Dug Out - WATCH Viral Video
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. CSK skipper won the toss and elected to bat first but excellent bowling from KKR restricted them to 144 runs at the loss of 6 wickets.
Chepauk's crowd was disappointed as they couldn't see Dhoni fire some blazing shots. Dhoni only got three balls to play and he couldn't utilize much of it. However, the fans were just excited to see Dhoni. The crowd was on their feet and cheering Dhoni, even when he was just shadow-practicing in the dugout, waiting for his opportunity to bat.
MS Dhoni just stands up with the bat and just look at the crowd. This is Unreal.
MS Dhoni - The GOAT. #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/RL4AJm7ZQo
Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) May 14, 2023
CSK vs KKR Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Substitutes: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sandhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
Substitutes: Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson
COMMENTS