IPL 2023: CSK In Trouble As Ben Stokes Likely To Miss Three More Games, Deepak Chahar To Sit Out Till May

New Delhi: Trouble is only increasing for Chennai Super Kings as they will be competing in the next few games without their key players like Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar. As per the recent report from Cricbuzz, Stokes will at least miss three more games and Deepak Chahar won't be cleared to play before May.

Ben Stokes joined CSK for a massive amount of Rs 16.25 crore and has only played two games thus far. He only bowled one over so far and hasn't been that impressive with the bat either, he managed scores of 7 and 8 in the two games. "Ben is doing well, he is recovering fast, and should definitely be fit for the April 30 game. He could even be ready earlier, maybe by the April 27 game," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Franchise's other key player, Deepak Chahar will take longer to recover, and management hopes he will be available at some point this season, possibly in the first week of May. "He will take longer than Ben to be back in action. Hopefully, he will be ready by the first week of May," Viswanathan said.

After bowling just one over against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede last week Chahar left the field. The franchise support staff will keep an eye on Stokes and Chahar as they travel with the team. Additionally, the franchise will be without Sisanda Magala, who was unable to fulfill his quota of overs against the Rajasthan Royals and will require at least a week to be ready, according to CSK management.

Dhoni's Knee Injury Chennai Super Kings management is certain that MS Dhoni will keep on playing despite the injury. The CSK skipper has limited mobility due to a knee injury. However, the organization's longest-serving captain has not indicated that this would cause him to miss games in the IPL 2023.