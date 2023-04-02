IPL 2023: CSK Make Fans Nostalgic As MS Dhoni Recreates Iconic 2011 ODI World Cup Winning Six
On this day in 2011, India scripted history after defeating Sri Lanka and winning the ODI World Cup on home soil. MS Dhoni smashed a massive six into the night sky of Mumbai, erupting in awe at the Wankhede Stadium.
New Delhi: On this day in 2011, India scripted history after defeating Sri Lanka and winning the ODI World Cup on home soil. MS Dhoni smashed a massive six into the night sky of Mumbai, erupting in awe at the Wankhede Stadium.
That six off Nuwan Kulasekara's delivery is unquestionably the most enduring memory of Dhoni for all cricket fans who have followed and admired him over the years. The moment still gives goosebumps to millions of cricket fans.
Dhoni recreated that iconic six in the nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and CSK posted the video of it from their official Twitter handle on the eve of Chennai Super Kings' second IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The clip has sent fans into a state of nostalgia.
When nostalgia hits! ??#AndhaNaalGnyabagam #WhistlePodu #Yellove ? @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/VVjdYd6VwE
Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 1, 2023
CSK vs LSG
Chennai Super Kings will return to action against KL Rhaul's Lucknow Super Giants after losing their opening match against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. CSK will host LSG at the Chepauk Stadium. Nobody from the yellow brigade apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad was able to have an impressive outing.
They would like to change that as LSG has got off to a terrific start after beating Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 50 runs in their opening match. The star English allrounder, Ben Stokes who was bought for a whopping amount of rs 16.25 crore by CSK, would be eager to demonstrate his worth in the team's first home game and set the pace for the long season that lies ahead.
COMMENTS