New Delhi: On this day in 2011, India scripted history after defeating Sri Lanka and winning the ODI World Cup on home soil. MS Dhoni smashed a massive six into the night sky of Mumbai, erupting in awe at the Wankhede Stadium.

That six off Nuwan Kulasekara's delivery is unquestionably the most enduring memory of Dhoni for all cricket fans who have followed and admired him over the years. The moment still gives goosebumps to millions of cricket fans.

Dhoni recreated that iconic six in the nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and CSK posted the video of it from their official Twitter handle on the eve of Chennai Super Kings' second IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The clip has sent fans into a state of nostalgia.