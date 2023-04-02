Advertisement

IPL 2023: CSK Make Fans Nostalgic As MS Dhoni Recreates Iconic 2011 ODI World Cup Winning Six

IPL 2023: CSK Make Fans Nostalgic As MS Dhoni Recreates Iconic 2011 ODI World Cup Winning Six

On this day in 2011, India scripted history after defeating Sri Lanka and winning the ODI World Cup on home soil. MS Dhoni smashed a massive six into the night sky of Mumbai, erupting in awe at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: April 2, 2023 4:19 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: On this day in 2011, India scripted history after defeating Sri Lanka and winning the ODI World Cup on home soil. MS Dhoni smashed a massive six into the night sky of Mumbai, erupting in awe at the Wankhede Stadium.

That six off Nuwan Kulasekara's delivery is unquestionably the most enduring memory of Dhoni for all cricket fans who have followed and admired him over the years. The moment still gives goosebumps to millions of cricket fans.

Dhoni recreated that iconic six in the nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and CSK posted the video of it from their official Twitter handle on the eve of Chennai Super Kings' second IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The clip has sent fans into a state of nostalgia.

CSK vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings will return to action against KL Rhaul's Lucknow Super Giants after losing their opening match against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. CSK will host LSG at the Chepauk Stadium. Nobody from the yellow brigade apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad was able to have an impressive outing.

They would like to change that as LSG has got off to a terrific start after beating Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 50 runs in their opening match. The star English allrounder, Ben Stokes who was bought for a whopping amount of rs 16.25 crore by CSK, would be eager to demonstrate his worth in the team's first home game and set the pace for the long season that lies ahead.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: CSK Make Fans Nostalgic As MS Dhoni Recreates Iconic 2011 ODI World Cup Winning Six
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians' Strongest Playing 11 For RCB Vs MI Match
RCB VS MI Will Be The Biggest Match of IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh
LIVE SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Score: SRH Won Toss, Elect To Bowl
Virat Kohli Is Best White Ball Cricketer In The World: Steve Smith
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Live Score-South Africa vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score an...

Live Score-Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs UAE 11 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Scor...

Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score: SRH Opt To Bowl

Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cric...

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs USA 10 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Papua New Guinea vs USA Live Cricket Score and Up...

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians' Strongest Playing 11 For RCB Vs MI Match

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians' Stron...

Advertisement