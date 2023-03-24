IPL 2023: CSK Pacer Mukesh Choudhary And LSG Fast Bowler Moshin Khan Doubtful For IPL Due To Injuries

IPL 2023: CSK Pacer Mukesh Choudhary and LSG fast bowler Moshin Khan were bought for 20 Lakhs by their respective franchises.

New Delhi: CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary (26) and Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Moshin Khan (24) are doubtful for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2022 due to injuries, a report in Cricbuzz read. The two pacers impressed one and all with their pace and skills in the IPL 2022. CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary (26) and Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Moshin Khan (24) are doubtful for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2022 due to injuries, a report in Cricbuzz read. The two pacers impressed one and all with their pace and skills in the IPL 2022.

"We're waiting on Mukesh Choudhary, but we don't have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out," said CSK CEO on the youngster who bagged 16 wickets in 13 matches last year. Mukesh is currently doing rehab at the National Cricket Academy for his back injury.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer Moshin played nine games last season, picking 14 wickets at a highly impressive economy rate of less than six (5.97). Mukesh was one of the highlights of LSG's impressive run where they reached the playoffs.

"Moshin is currently with the LSG team but there is no clarity on whether or not he will be able to take the field for LSG or not. The IPL gets underway on March 31, with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans.

CSK Squad - MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma. MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

LSG Squad - KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak.