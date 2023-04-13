IPL 2023: CSK Pacer Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of 3 Games Due To Injury

IPL 2023: Sisanda Magala, who came in as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson, has been ruled out due to a hand injury he picked up while taking the catch of R Ashwin.

New Delhi: CSK pacer Sidanda Magala has been ruled out for CSK's next three games due to injury. Magala injured his hand while taking R Ashwin's catch during Chennai Super Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals. Magala adds to injury blows to CSK who are already lamenting the loss of Kyle Jamieson. Magala was brought in as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson. Notably, CSK are also struggling with injuries to all-rounder Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings suffered a close defeat to Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 176, a 50 by Devon Conway at the top and Ajinkya Rahane's 31 put CSK in a good position before Ashwin's twin strikes triggered a collapse and the equation came down to 40 in the last two overs, with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The pair added 19 in the penultimate over before Dhoni hit two back to back sixes off Sandeep Sharma in the final over to leave seven off the last three balls. Sharma, however, bounced back well and didn't allow the two veterans to score those runs as RR won the game by 3 runs. Dhoni remained not out on 32 in 17 balls while Jadeja played a cameo of unbeaten 25 off 12.

Ownership Of The Loss Should Come On Batters: MS Dhoni Post the defeat, MS Dhoni said that the lack of strike rotation in the middle overs hurt Chennai Super Kings.