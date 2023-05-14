IPL 2023: CSK Playoff Chances Take A Massive Dip After Loss To KKR

CSK's playoff chances have also taken a massive dip after this loss against KKR. There's a chance that they might not qualify for playoffs despite being in the number two spot in the points table currently.

The fan-favourite franchise needs to win their one remaining game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at all costs in order to completely ensure their qualification in the playoffs. CSK will be facing DC in their last game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

If CSK lose their clash against Delhi Capitals and both LSG and RCB win their remaining two games and MI can win its last match against SRH. They will throw CSK out of the top four and end its journey in IPL 2023.

Rinku, Rana's Fifties Ride KKR To Comfortable Victory The dynamic Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana smashed match-winning half-centuries and helped Kolkata Knight Riders breach the Chennai Super Kings' Chepauk fortress with a 6 wickets victory. After restricting CSK to 144 runs, the two-time champion chased it down with 9 balls remaining in the match.