IPL 2023: David Warner Brings Back His Epic Celebration After Iconic Win Over SRH - WATCH

The victory was so special that it brought out the iconic David Warner celebration that has gone viral on the internet

Updated: April 25, 2023 12:16 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: David Warner marked his homecoming at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after four years with a 7 runs victory over Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is the second straight win for Delhi Capitals after losing the first five games of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

This is also the first time in IPL history that Delhi has managed to defend their first innings score that was below 150 runs. The victory was so special that it brought out the iconic David Warner celebration that has gone viral on the internet.

David Warner Addresses DC's Victory

"Love it here, it's an amazing crowd, they always come here and support. Thanks for all the support. The game throws us challenges, for us, it's great to get two points. Mukesh under pressure was amazing. Well done to him and the two spinners, they've been our rock," said David Warner in the post-match show.

"These two are experienced bowlers, they are never going to let you down. From day one, he (Ishant) kept on telling me that was he ready. Unfortunately, he was sick few games before but credit to him. He's worked very hard to get back into the IPL. To get an opportunity and to bowl upfront like he has, that's exceptional. We spoke about it at the end of 0 (wins) out of 5 (games), that teams have won before from there. Hopefully, we can make it three in a row. We've got back-to-back games against Sunrisers, so we have to start again," he added.

Axar Patel was awarded player of the match for his all-round performance. He was also asked what he liked more, his batting or bowling. Axar replied by saying "2/21 since I scored 34 in 34 so the two wickets were more important. I ordered for coffee and I left the glass like that when three wickets fell in one over. Pandey and I discussed we need to take it as deep as possible. (On the surface) It was slow, the ball was coming off slowly. I felt that me and Kuldeep can tie up the batters on this surface, so it was enjoyable."

