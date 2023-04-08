IPL 2023: David Warner Joins Elite List With Virat Kohli And Shikhar Dhawan, Becomes First Overseas Player To Complete 6000 IPL Runs

David Warner made the first-ever IPL match being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium more iconic after smashing a boundary in Trent Boult's third over to complete 6000 IPL runs

Guwahati: David Warner made the first-ever IPL match being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium more iconic after smashing a boundary in Trent Boult's third over to complete 6000 IPL runs. He became the third-ever and the first overseas batter to reach this massive milestone. He along with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are the only batters to reach this milestone.

Warner is also the fastest among the three to reach this milestone. He reached this milestone in just 165 innings, whereas, it took 188 innings for Virat Kohli to reach this milestone and 199 for Shikhar Dhawan. He also has a greater IPL strike-rate in comparison with Kohli and Dhawan.

The Delhi Capitals' skipper has a strike rate of 140.07, Virat Kohli got a strike rate of 129.46 and, Shikhar Dhawan got a batting strike rate of 126.71. Warner has been one of the most dominant players in the history of the Indian Premier League.

David Warner was once again in the spotlight as Delhi needed to chase 200 runs and they lost the first three wickets by the 6th over itself. Trent Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the first over and then Ashwin sent Rilee Rossouw back to the pavilion in the sixth over.

Warner along with Lalit Yadav joined a 64 runs partnership but it was put to an end by Boult who cleaned up Lalit and ended his inning on 38 runs. Axar Patel failed to perform well as he lost his wicket to Yuzvendra Cahahl and got out after scoring just 2 runs. DC need 87 runs in the final five overs and only have five wickets in their hand.

RR vs DC Earlier, in the match, Rajasthan Royals managed to put 199 runs on the scoreboard with help of astonishing fifties from Jos Buttler (79) and young Yashasvi Jaiswal (60). Shimron Hetmyer (39 not out) provided the team with an explosive finish to the innings.