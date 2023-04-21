IPL 2023: David Warner Provides Major Update On Delhi Capitals' Stolen Equipment

Delhi Capitals recorded their first victory of the ongoing edition of the IPL 2023 after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets on Thursday

New Delhi: Things are coming back on track for Delhi Capitals as they recorded their first victory of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets on Thursday and now they have finally found their stolen equipment.

The cricket bats of skipper David Warner, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and young batter Yash Dhull along with other cricket equipment worth 16 lakhs were stolen from the DC camp. Warner provided a major update on the incident on his Instagram and revealed that the culprits behind it have been caught by the police.

Warner wrote on his Instagram story, "They found the culprits. Few missing but still thank you."

DC's First Win Of IPL 2023 An impressive show by bowlers followed by skipper David Warner's vital fifty (57 off 41) guided Delhi Capitals their first win of the season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in a rain delayed IPL 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On the back of Axar Patel (2/13), Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) Ishant Sharma (2/19) and Anrich Nortje' (2/20) superb show, DC bowled out KKR for paltry 127 in 20 overs. Jason Roy's gritty innings of 43 off 39 and Andre Russell's 38 not out off 31 were the saving grace for KKR, who lost wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, Warner gave DC a brilliant start, then KKR spinners turned the tables in the middle overs but eventually the hosts sealed the win with three balls to spare to open their account.

Chasing 128, Delhi were off to a strong start with skipper David Warner hitting 10 boundaries out of 12 in the powerplay. Varun Chakravarthy drew the first blood for KKR in the fifth over, trapping Prithvi Shaw for 13. Thanks to Warner's hits, DC posted 61/1 in the powerplay. After a strong start, DC suffered a slump in run-rate as they scored 43 runs for the loss of three wickets in the middle overs.

When 15 needed off 18, Axar survived an lbw twice against Chakravarthy, who gave away just three runs in the 18 over and the equation reached 12 off 12. Axar got lucky for the third time as survived a stumping from Liton Das in the penultimate over as he danced down and missed the line. The keeper whipped the bails off but he was back.

With 7 needed to win, Axar started the final over with a double. On the next ball he got two more on a no-ball. Axar then lofted between long-on and deep midwicket and collected two runs to seal the win for Delhi with three balls to spare.