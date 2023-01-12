New Delhi: The 2023 season of IPL will start in less than three month’s time. The squads are finalised and the franchises have started their preparations for it as well. In 2023, 10 teams will fight for the top prize.

Here’s a look at the leaders of these franchises:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan

After removing Mayank Agarwal from the leadership role and later releasing him, Punjab Kings announced Shikhar Dhawan’s appointment as team’s new captain. The left handed opening batter is the second leading run getter in IPL history and has previously captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the world’s richest franchise cricket league.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma

Rohit has won five titles with Mumbai Indians as captain and despite finishing last in IPL 2022, he will lead the side again in 2023.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni

Dhoni stepped down from his role of CSK captian before the start of IPL 2022 but was then reappointed after team lost six out of the first eight games. In 2023, he will lead the side in front of home fans once again, which is probably going to be his last IPL season.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul

KL Rahul was signed by LSG for Rs.17 crore ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction and was made the captain. In his maiden season as captain of LSG, he led them to the playoffs where they lost in the eliminator. In 2023, he will be at the helm once again.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Senior Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has captained SRH on multiple occasions in the past and in 2023, he can be appointed as franchise’s full-time captain. They also have Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram to choose from but Bhuvi is most likely to get the opportunity.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis

Faf was made RCB captain in IPL 2022 and he led them to a third place finish in the season. He’ll lead the side once again in 2023.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner

Rishabh Pant is out of IPL 2023 after he met with an accident on December 30, 2022. In his absence Delhi will have a new captain in IPL 2023 and Australian opener David Warner is the most likely candidate. He had won IPL in 2016 as captain of SRH and will hope to repeat the same feat with Delhi.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya

In his maiden season as captain, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph. He will now hope to become the third captain in IPL history to win two back-to-back titles.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson led RR to their second ever IPL final last year and in 2023, the franchise will hope that under his leadership they end the 15-year wait for an IPL title.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer

After his successful stint with Delhi, Shreyas Iyer was appointed as KKR captain in IPL 2022 after being signed for Rs. 12.25 crore. He’ll lead the side once again and reunite with his former Mumbai coach Chandrakant Pandit.