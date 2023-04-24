Advertisement

IPL 2023: David Warner's Splendid Stats In Hyderabad Should Make SRH Wary

David Warner has incredible IPL stats at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and this can be a little troublesome for the Markram and company

Hyderabad: Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting David Warner's Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. This will be a homecoming for the DC skipper as he will be returning to his home in Hyderabad after four years but this time he will be leading Delhi against them. Warner led SRH to the title victory back in 2016 but this time will try to breach their fortress.

David Warner has incredible IPL stats at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and this can be a little troublesome for the Markram and company. Warner has scored 1602 runs in 31 innings with an astonishing average of 66.75 and his strike rate is just as impressive here which 161.65. He got 15 half-centuries and 3 centuries on this ground.

Delhi Capitals recorded their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders and putting an end to their five-match losing skid. They will be looking forward to staying on the winning track and Warner will be a key player in that as he is currently the leading run-scorer of his team and the man in form.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost both their last games and will be looking forward to bouncing back and returning to the win collum with a victory against Delhi Capitals. Both these teams are currently at the bottom of the points table. SRH is in the 9th position and DC is currently at the lowest house.

SRH vs DC Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

