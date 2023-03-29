IPL 2023: Delhi Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
IPL 2023: Delhi full schedule, complete squad, with injury updates and best playing 11.
New Delhi: On April 1 at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, Delhi will begin their IPL campaign against Lucknow, led by KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant, the team's regular captain, was involved in a car accident in December 2022, making him unavailable for the 2023 campaign. In the past, Delhi had difficulty replacing Pant as captain and wicketkeeper. In his absence, Delhi will be led by Australian opener David Warner in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The team kept 20 players and released four players following IPL 2022. They retained David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman as international experts. In addition to them, the team kept Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, and Prithvi Shaw.
IPL 2023: Delhi Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
|Match. No
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|3
|April 1, 2023
|LUC vs DEL
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|7
|April 4, 2023
|DEL vs GUJ
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|11
|April 8, 2023
|RAJ vs DEL
|Guwahati
|3:30 PM
|16
|April 11, 2023
|DEL vs MUM
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|20
|April 15, 2023
|BAN vs DEL
|Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|28
|April 20, 2023
|DEL vs KOL
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|34
|April 24, 2023
|HYD vs DEL
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|40
|April 29, 2023
|DEL vs HYD
|Delhi
|7:30
|44
|May 2, 2023
|GUJ vs DEL
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|50
|May 6, 2023
|DEL vs BAN
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|55
|May 10, 2023
|CHE vs DEL
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|59
|May 13, 2023
|DEL vs PUN
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|64
|May 17, 2023
|PUN vs DEL
|Dharamshala
|7:30 PM
|67
|May 20, 2023
|DEL vs CHE
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
IPL 2023: Delhi Full Squad, Player Names
Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Shardul Thakur, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav
IPL 2023: Delhi Best Playing Playing 11
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
COMMENTS