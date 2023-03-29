IPL 2023: Delhi Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

New Delhi: On April 1 at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, Delhi will begin their IPL campaign against Lucknow, led by KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant, the team's regular captain, was involved in a car accident in December 2022, making him unavailable for the 2023 campaign. In the past, Delhi had difficulty replacing Pant as captain and wicketkeeper. In his absence, Delhi will be led by Australian opener David Warner in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The team kept 20 players and released four players following IPL 2022. They retained David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman as international experts. In addition to them, the team kept Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, and Prithvi Shaw.