IPL 2023: Delhi Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: Delhi full schedule, complete squad, with injury updates and best playing 11.

Updated: March 29, 2023 8:05 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: On April 1 at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow, Delhi will begin their IPL campaign against Lucknow, led by KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant, the team's regular captain, was involved in a car accident in December 2022, making him unavailable for the 2023 campaign. In the past, Delhi had difficulty replacing Pant as captain and wicketkeeper. In his absence, Delhi will be led by Australian opener David Warner in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The team kept 20 players and released four players following IPL 2022. They retained David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman as international experts. In addition to them, the team kept Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, and Prithvi Shaw.

IPL 2023: Delhi Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue

Match. No Date Match Venue Time(IST)
3 April 1, 2023 LUC vs DEL Lucknow 7:30 PM
7 April 4, 2023 DEL vs GUJ Delhi 7:30 PM
11 April 8, 2023 RAJ vs DEL Guwahati 3:30 PM
16 April 11, 2023 DEL vs MUM Delhi 7:30 PM
20 April 15, 2023 BAN vs DEL Bengaluru 3:30 PM
28 April 20, 2023 DEL vs KOL Delhi 7:30 PM
34 April 24, 2023 HYD vs DEL Hyderabad 7:30 PM
40 April 29, 2023 DEL vs HYD Delhi 7:30
44 May 2, 2023 GUJ vs DEL Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
50 May 6, 2023 DEL vs BAN Delhi 7:30 PM
55 May 10, 2023 CHE vs DEL Chennai 7:30 PM
59 May 13, 2023 DEL vs PUN Delhi 7:30 PM
64 May 17, 2023 PUN vs DEL Dharamshala 7:30 PM
67 May 20, 2023 DEL vs CHE Delhi 3:30 PM

IPL 2023: Delhi Full Squad, Player Names

Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Shardul Thakur, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

IPL 2023: Delhi Best Playing Playing 11

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

