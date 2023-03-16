Advertisement

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Appoint David Warner As Skipper, Axar Patel To Be Deputy Incharge

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Appoint David Warner As Skipper, Axar Patel To Be Deputy Incharge

Delhi Capitals have appointed Aussie star opener David Warner as their skipper for the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Indian allrounder Axar Patel would be the vice-captain of the team for the upcoming season.

Updated: March 16, 2023 11:02 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have appointed Aussie star opener David Warner as their skipper for the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Indian allrounder Axar Patel would be the vice-captain of the team for the upcoming season.

The 36-year-old Warner steps in as skipper for injured Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery after surviving a horrific car crash last year.

This will be the second time Warner will lead Capitals, having been the interim captain for a couple of matches during the last year of his first stint with the franchise between 2009 and 2013 (Delhi Daredevils back then).

"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn't be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can't wait to meet them all, and get cracking," the Australian opener said in a media release, issued by the franchise.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Appoint David Warner As Skipper, Axar Patel To Be Deputy Incharge
IPL 2023: Michael Bracewell To Replace Injured Phil Jacks At RCB
Watch: David Warner Plays Street Cricket With Local Mumbai Boys Ahead Of 1st ODI vs India
Ravichandran Ashwin Regains Top Spot In ICC Test Rankings For Bowlers; Virat Kohli, Axar Patel Make Big Moves Among Batters
EXCLUSIVE: Blow For Delhi Capitals As Sarfaraz Khan Suffers Injury Ahead Of IPL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score ...

LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam Style' Dance Moves Steal The Show - Watch

LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam Style' Dance Moves ...

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Appoint David Warner As Skipper, Axar Patel To Be Deputy Incharge

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Appoint David Warner As Skipper, Ax...

WPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Pep Talk Helps Smriti Mandhana's RCB Record First Win Of Tournament

WPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Pep Talk Helps Smriti Mandhana's RCB...

Shoaib Akhtar Comes Up With Alternative Asia Cup Host Amidst Clash Between BCCI And PCB

Shoaib Akhtar Comes Up With Alternative Asia Cup Host Amidst...

Advertisement