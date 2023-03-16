Advertisement
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Appoint David Warner As Skipper, Axar Patel To Be Deputy Incharge
Delhi Capitals have appointed Aussie star opener David Warner as their skipper for the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Indian allrounder Axar Patel would be the vice-captain of the team for the upcoming season.
David Warner ?? (?)Axar Patel ?? (??) All set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership of these two dynamic southpaws ?#YehHaiNayiDilli | @davidwarner31 @akshar2026 pic.twitter.com/5VfgyefjdH Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 16, 2023
Skipper Davey's first assignment ?? Giving our WPL stars all the feels with our iconic "How's The Josh" war-cry from 2022P.S. ???? - Our josh after watching this #CapitalsUniverse meet-up between Davey and our Tigresses ?#YehHaiNayiDilli ?: @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/RqFwb0CU76 Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 16, 2023
The 36-year-old Warner steps in as skipper for injured Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery after surviving a horrific car crash last year. This will be the second time Warner will lead Capitals, having been the interim captain for a couple of matches during the last year of his first stint with the franchise between 2009 and 2013 (Delhi Daredevils back then). "Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn't be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can't wait to meet them all, and get cracking," the Australian opener said in a media release, issued by the franchise.
