Delhi Capitals have appointed Aussie star opener David Warner as their skipper for the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Indian allrounder Axar Patel would be the vice-captain of the team for the upcoming season.

Skipper Davey's first assignment ?? Giving our WPL stars all the feels with our iconic "How's The Josh" war-cry from 2022

The 36-year-old Warner steps in as skipper for injured Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery after surviving a horrific car crash last year.

This will be the second time Warner will lead Capitals, having been the interim captain for a couple of matches during the last year of his first stint with the franchise between 2009 and 2013 (Delhi Daredevils back then).

"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn't be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can't wait to meet them all, and get cracking," the Australian opener said in a media release, issued by the franchise.