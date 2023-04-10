IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Congratulates Mitchell Marsh As He Ties Knot With Partner Greta Mack

Mitchell Marsh tied the knot with Greta Mack, his long-term partner in Gracetown, Southwest Australia, in front of close friends and family.

New Delhi: Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tied the knot with Greta Mack, his long-term partner, and co-director of The Farm Margaret River, in Gracetown, Southwest Australia, in front of close friends and family. The Delhi Capitals (DC) player was unable to participate in the Indian Premier League's most recent match against the Rajasthan Royals. In addition, it is anticipated that Marsh will be absent from the field for at least three of the upcoming IPL 2023 games.

On Sunday, photographs from the couples' companions and family members surfaced via social media, giving an insight into the function and celebration in Gracetown. Marsh was looking charming in his white shirt, black bow tie, and black tuxedo. In contrast, Mack was seen shining in a flowing traditional white gown embellished with white beads and flowers. Her floor-length veil dress was complemented by her beautiful waved hairstyle.

For those who are unaware, the all-rounder from Australia flew back to Australia for his eagerly anticipated wedding. From there on, the DC bowling trainer, James Hope, approached to affirm the news that Marsh will miss basically the following three matches for the franchise. As a result, Marsh was replaced by Rovman Powell, who will play the remaining matches before Marsh may rejoin his team next week.

Delhi Capitals Congratulates Mitchell Marsh Delhi Capitals congratulated the power couple from their official social media handle by posting a picture from their wedding along with a heartfelt caption stating "Forever and always. Wishing Mitch and Greta a lifetime of happiness as they embark on their new journey together #YehHaiNayiDilli"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals)