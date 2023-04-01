Advertisement

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Heartfelt Tribute To Rishabh Pant From Dugout: Watch Viral Photo

The Delhi Capitals team found a really heart-touching way to pay tribute to Pant and make him feel part of the team

Updated: April 1, 2023 8:52 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Lucknow: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants is taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow. DC will be without their regular skipper Rishabh Pant this season as he suffered a horrific car accident last year.

The Delhi Capitals team found a really heart-touching way to pay tribute to Pant and make him feel part of the team even at this time. DC have put a Rishbah Pant jersey on their dugout roof to show that Pant is still a vital part of the team even if he cannot be physically present with them.

Pictures of the Delhi Capitals dugout are going viral all over the internet. Fans are loving it and have thanked the Delhi-based franchise for their gesture toward their favorite cricketer.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner said they want to be sure of what to chase as this is the first match on this pitch. "Going to have a bowl. For us it's about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase," he said.

Warner said they will take a call on the Impact Player at the appropriate time. "It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I'm excited to be back. Playing in front of a big crowd is quite exciting," Warner said adding that the players have sent their best wishes to regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from a car accident.

LSG Vs DC Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals

David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

