Lucknow: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants is taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow. DC will be without their regular skipper Rishabh Pant this season as he suffered a horrific car accident last year.

The Delhi Capitals team found a really heart-touching way to pay tribute to Pant and make him feel part of the team even at this time. DC have put a Rishbah Pant jersey on their dugout roof to show that Pant is still a vital part of the team even if he cannot be physically present with them.

Pictures of the Delhi Capitals dugout are going viral all over the internet. Fans are loving it and have thanked the Delhi-based franchise for their gesture toward their favorite cricketer.