IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Player Misbehaves With Woman At Party, Franchise Roll Out 'Code Of Conduct'

Delhi Capitals have given a strong warning to players that any breach of Code Of Conduct can lead to contact termination.

New Delhi: It has not been a great season for Delhi Capitals, who are tottering in the second half of the IPL 2023 points table. Delhi started the campaign with five back-to-back losses before winning two games in a row against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Despite the twin wins, Delhi's chances of reaching the playoffs look grim given that they need to win almost all their remaining games to stand a chance. They have a poor run rate as well which further dents their hopes. Even in the games that Delhi won, the team has not looked convincing.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Player Misbehave With Woman At Franchise Party Meanwhile, in another troublesome news for the players, the franchise has rolled out a 'code of conduct' after a player reportedly misbehaved with a woman at the franchise party. The franchise does not want to dent its public image thus released a set of protocols which the players will have to follow.

A report in Indian Express states that players have been told to not bring their acquaintances to their rooms post 10 PM, however, they can meet them at the team's restaurant and coffee shop.