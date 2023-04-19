New Delhi: Things are not going well for the Delhi Capitals as the team has lost all five matches they have played in IPL 2023. Adding more worries to the DC camp, the cricket bats of skipper David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Yash Dhull and other cricket equipment worth 16 lakhs have been stolen from the camp.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the stuff vanished while the team travelled from Bengaluru to Delhi. The players learned about this development when they received kit bags in their rooms.

"All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on," a source in Delhi Capitals told Indian Express.

As per the report, 16 bats along with pads, shoes, thigh pads and gloves were stolen from Delhi Capitals' players kit bags. 3 bats belong to David Warner, 2 of Mitchell Marsh, 3 of Phil Salt and 5 of Yash Dhull.