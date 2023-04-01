Advertisement

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Strongest Playing XI For LSG vs DC Match

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of Delhi first match which will be played against Lucknow on April 1.

April 1, 2023

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals will kick-start their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Under David Warner's leadership in the absence of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals will look for a winning start with the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel.

South African players like Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will be joining the squad after South Africa's ODI series against the Netherlands. Whereas Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman is yet to join the squad. Batters like Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, and Prithvi Shaw will lead their batting lineup this season.

In head-to-head encounters in Indian Premier League, LSG and DC played 2 games last season. In both games, LSG defeated Delhi Capitals. Hence, they have a great record against DC. However, both teams will play for the first time at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

DC should be considering Sarfaraz Khan this season. He delivered some outstanding performances in the domestic season. In the lower middle order, Axar Patel is also a strong finisher who's got plenty of experience now. Mitchell Marsh is a key player who can be a game changer.

Probable XI (Delhi Capitals):

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Russouw Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Full Squad:

Squad: Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Shardul Thakur, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

