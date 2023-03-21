Advertisement

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Think Tank Sourav Ganguly Meets Ricky Ponting At Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2023 is already the biggest talk of the town despite having days before the inauguration of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Teams have started practice sessions and are buckling up for the cash-rich league.

New Delhi: IPL 2023 is already the biggest talk of the town despite having days before the inauguration of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Teams have started practice sessions and are buckling up for the cash-rich league.

Delhi Capitals have started their preparation too. Their think tanks reunited at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly and the team's head coach Ricky Ponting were seen at Team's home ground and discussing plans for the upcoming tournament.

The Delhi-based franchise posted the pictures of Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting on their official Twitter handle and they went viral in no time. Fans were extremely thrilled to see two cricketing greats sharing a moment.

Delhi Capitals would be missing their regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is set to stay out of action for this whole year due to the horrific accident he suffered last year. Aussie star batter David Warner would be leading the side in his absence.

David Warner and company would be facing KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in their first assignment of the IPL 2023 as both sides would collide on April 1st at Ekana Sports City stadium. LSG went into the playoffs in their first-ever season, whereas DC failed to find a spot in the playoff last year and would like to change things this time around

