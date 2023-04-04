IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Records: Know Head-To-Head, Most Runs, Top Wicket-Taker And Other Key Stats

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023, Match 3: Here is the head-to-head, most runs, top wickets takers and other key stats

New Delhi: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Delhi Capitals in Match No. 7 of IPL 2023. The game will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The hosts would like to secure the first win of new season. The 2020 IPL losing finalists went down by 50 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in their tournament opener on Saturday (April 1).

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya's GT won the first match of IPL 2023 by five wickets against Chennai Super Kings. For CSK, opening batter Shubman Gill is in red-hot form and he will be a key player to watch out for.

Delhi will be bolstered by the return of overseas pace trio of Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman. They were unavailable for the LSG match due to national team commitments. For the Titans, Kane Williamson is out of IPL 2023 after suffering a knee injury but they have an able replacement in form of David Miller.

DC vs GT Head-to-Head Record

Delhi and Gujarat have faced each other only once in the IPL before and in that match, riding on Shubman Gill's 84 and Lockie Ferguson's 4 for 28, Titans managed to secure a win by 14 runs.

Key Players to watch out for:

Shubman Gill: Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form in 2023 and he started the new season of IPL by scoring a fifty against CSK as well. He would like to continue the ace form and score big runs in the upcoming matches as well.

David Warner: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner also scored a fifty in the first match of 2023 season for Delhi Capitals but couldn't help his side win the game. He is on the verge of completing 6000 runs in IPL and in the first home match for his team, the left-handed batter would like to play an impactful match-winning innings.

Most Runs

Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill has scored the most run in the match played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. He scored 84 from 46 balls and his innings was laced with four sixes and six fours.

Most Wickets

Former Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson, who is part of KKR in IPL 2023, holds the record of making highest number of wickets. In the IPL 2022 match between GT and DC, he accounted for the dismissal of four Delhi batters.

Injury and availability

Kane Williamson is ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a knee injury that he suffered in the last match against CSK.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal