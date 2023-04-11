DC vs MI IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Predicted XI Vs Delhi Capitals At Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer to miss out and Arjun Tendulkar to debut for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals? Here is MI's predicted XI for DC vs MI clash.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have had a horrible outing in the IPL 2023 so far. The team is yet to open its account, having suffered defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Big guns like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Tim David have not lived up to the expectations.

Tilak Verma has been a lone warrior in the batting department. Mumbai looks weak in the bowling with Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson absent. Jofra Archer was expected to spell magic for the team but he too missed the last game owing to an injury.

MI has signed Rilee Meredith as a replacement for Jhye Richardson and he is likely to accompany teammate Jason Behrendorff given that Archer is still unlikely to play against DC. There are a few reports that Arjun Tendulkar might make his MI debut against Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2023: DC vs MI Pitch Report The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The ground is one of the best for high-scoring games, with short boundaries and a flat pitch.

IPL 2023: DC vs MI Pitch Report weather report The weather will be clear with temperatures around 23 degrees in the evening.

IPL 2023: DC vs MI head to head Mumbai Indians have won 17 and lost 15 matches against Delhi Capiatls in IPL history