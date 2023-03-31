IPL 2023: Delight In RCB Camp As Josh Hazlewood Confirms His Return From Injury

Josh Hazlewood said he will fly to India on April 14 and will be available to play from the third week of April.

New Delhi: RCB fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has revealed his return date for IPL 2023. Hazlewood has been ruled out of the first seven matches for RCB as he is still recovering from an Achilles injury. Hazlewood revealed that he will be heading to India on 14th April and is likely to play for RCB from the third week of April.

"Everything is ticking along according to plan, so I'll be heading over on the 14th (of April) depending on how the next two weeks go. I probably won't be quite ready to go right then, but (after) another week in India to touch things up skills wise I should be ready to go hopefully." Hazlewood was quoted as saying by The Age.

I Only Need Two Sessions At Full Pace To Get Match Fit, Feels Hazlewood

Hazlewood further said that he will only need a couple of good sessions of bowling at full pace to be match ready for IPL 2023.

"You don't need a lot of workload for T20. It's more just ticking off those boxes of getting up to speed and pushing back in the run-up. I'm probably only going to need to do one or two sessions at full pace and then I'm probably good to play. T20 is a lot different to Test and even one-day cricket. You only need 20 balls at full pace and that's pretty close to a game, which is a good thing.

