Meanwhile, despite Wankhede being Mumbai Indians' home ground, CSK captain MS Dhoni got massive support during the match. In a video which is going viral on social media, chants of Dhoni, Dhoni left the Wankhede buzzing. The crowd wanted to see Dhoni bat but Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu sealed the deal for Chennai Super Kings.

Chasing a modest total, Ajinkya Rahane came out all guns blazing and scored a brilliant 61 off 27 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad looked calm at the other end and played a patient knock of 40 to take CSK to an easy win. The win was CSK's second consecutive victory, having won against Lucknow Super Giants in the last game. CSK now has two wins in three matches which has pushed them into the top 4 of the points table. Meanwhile, there is plenty to ponder for Mumbai Indians who have suffered two crushing back-to-back defeats.

Mumbai: MS Dhoni-led CSK locked horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in one of the most anticipated games of IPL 2023. The match was deemed as El Classico, however, it turned out to be a one-sided affair with CSK winning comfortably by 7 wickets. Mumbai's batting once again faltered as the team could only manage 157-8.

I Don't Want To Be Someone Else, I Want To Be Ajinkya Rahane: Ranane After Heroic Knock Against MI

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane on his special knock against CSK said that he just wanted to play his natural game. Rahane also opened up what MS Dhoni told him before the match.

"Every player is different," Rahane said. "I don't want to be someone else; I just want to be Ajinkya Rahane. The way I know how I play, my strengths, my timing. I just want to back myself. I've never tried to be someone else. It's all about trying to remind myself that if I can just be Ajinkya Rahane and play like Ajinkya Rahane, I think I'll be fine.

"The preparation we had as a team before IPL started we came to Chennai on March 2. Mahi bhai [Dhoni] was there and the instructions from him were pretty simple: back your game, play to your strengths rather than trying to do something else. It's all about knowing your game and, when you get an opportunity, just back that game.

"Mahi bhai's instruction was completely clear, just play with intent, back yourself, don't change anything else. If your intent is good, I have the shots that I can play at any ground so it was all about keeping it simple for me. I'm happy to bat anywhere. It's all about your mindset and what you want to do for your team," Rahane was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.