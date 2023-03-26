Advertisement

IPL 2023: Fans Go Crazy After Virat Kohli's Leaked Video Goes Viral Ahead Of RCB Unbox Event - Watch Viral Video

Royal Challengers Bangalore might not have an IPL trophy in their accolades but they are still one of the most loved franchises of the Indian Premier League

Updated: March 26, 2023 3:53 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore might not have an IPL trophy in their accolades but they are still one of the most loved franchises of the Indian Premier League. This was once again visible as the crowd present in front of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium went crazy as they spotted the RCB bus entering the venue for RCB Unbox Event.

The event would be highlighted by the reunion of RCB's most iconic trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle. Both Gayle and De Villiers would be inducted into the RCB's hall of fame and their jersey numbers would be retired as a token of respect from the franchise for their contribution to the team.

Another set of images that took over the internet came from the RCB Unbox Event. In the pictures, you can see Virat Kohli wearing the new RCB jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The jersey looks amazing as the franchise stuck with its red and black aesthetic.

Fans loved the jersey and are now waiting for an official release. The Bangalore-based franchise would take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the IPL 2023 on 2nd April at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

