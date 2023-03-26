Royal Challengers Bangalore might not have an IPL trophy in their accolades but they are still one of the most loved franchises of the Indian Premier League. This was once again visible as the crowd present in front of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium went crazy as they spotted the RCB bus entering the venue for RCB Unbox Event.

The event would be highlighted by the reunion of RCB's most iconic trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle. Both Gayle and De Villiers would be inducted into the RCB's hall of fame and their jersey numbers would be retired as a token of respect from the franchise for their contribution to the team.