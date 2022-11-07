New Delhi: Former India captain and currently in charge of the Chennai Super Kings outfit, MS Dhoni finds himself in the middle of a Twitter storm as fans blamed the 41-year-old for favouring Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2023 and not Suresh Raina in the earlier editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), most notably IPL 2020 and IPL 2021. Raina, also known as Mr IPL, went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction and subsequently retired from all forms of the game in September 2022.

Jadeja, who had a fall-out with the CSK management after being unceremoniously removed as the captain of the side in IPL 2022, deleted all CSK-related posts from his social media handles which led to a lot of speculations about the 33-year-old leaving the IPL franchise. Dhoni, soon took over the captaincy duties mid-season this year after Jadeja was shown the door and if reports are to be believed, the former India captain had requested the CSK management not to release the star all-rounder for the upcoming season ahead of the IPL mini auction scheduled to take place in the month of December.

Jadeja remains a three-dimensional player and Dhoni believes that there is hardly any like-for-like replacement who can be a good fit for that role other than the left-arm allrounder. Fans, however, were quick to serve Dhoni a reminder that Raina never received that kind of support from the CSK captain after his more than a decade-long association with the franchise. Raina leads the list of highest run-getters for CSK in IPL.