IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As LSG Beat RCB By 1 Run In Thrilling Contest
Fans got to witness one of the most thrilling high-chasing matches as LSG beat RCB by 1 wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Bengaluru: Fans got to witness one of the most thrilling high-chasing matches as LSG beat RCB by 1 wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match went to the final ball. RCB batting first scored 212 runs but LSG managed to chase it with the help of blazing knocks from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.
RCB put a massive total in front of the visitors with the help of half-centuries from their top three- Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell and were performing exceptionally well with the ball too before Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran took things away from them.
Fans all across the globe are in s state of shock after the thrilling match. It was almost sort of a tug-of-war between the two sides and LSG edged out RCB by the slightest of margins. This kind of exciting contest is what makes these tournament special.
There was a lot of drama on the final ball too when Harshal Patel missed a run-out opportunity at the non-striker's end. Lucknow Super Giants survived that and recorded their third win out of the four matches and are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 6 points and RCB is still in the 7th position with just 2 points.
Fans React To LSG's Win Over RCB
Never seen a more chaotic match than this ...
This IPL never fails to surprise
What a breathtaking match #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/o2Hdvq4rBs
Chandni Gupta (@chandni3) April 10, 2023
Gautam Gambhir is a proud man today:
Nicholas Pooran was struggling in the IPL, but he invested in him and grabbed him at auctions. Pooran repays the faith tonight.
The purest hug between them!#KanganaRanaut #ShikharDhawanLeakedVideo #RCBvsLSG #MSDhoni? #ViratKohli #Shehnaaz pic.twitter.com/u8bkOxgsNU
mahendra_fan_club07 (@Club07Fan) April 10, 2023
In case you missed It,#IPL #RCBVsLSGpic.twitter.com/muQVdguTZv
Hustler (@HustlerCSK) April 10, 2023
People who consider IPL as real even after watching today's RCB vs LSG match pic.twitter.com/zF6oKDlRRp
Ankit Pathak ?? (@ankit_acerbic) April 10, 2023
RCB vs LSG in a nutshell #RCBvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/LBfE89L0f7
Siddharth Mishra (@UchihaSid45) April 10, 2023
Hollywood : We have Christopher Nolan movies
India : #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/MBRmtq2ZN9
SwatKat? (@swatic12) April 10, 2023
