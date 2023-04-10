Advertisement

Fans got to witness one of the most thrilling high-chasing matches as LSG beat RCB by 1 wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Updated: April 11, 2023 12:05 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Bengaluru: Fans got to witness one of the most thrilling high-chasing matches as LSG beat RCB by 1 wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match went to the final ball. RCB batting first scored 212 runs but LSG managed to chase it with the help of blazing knocks from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

RCB put a massive total in front of the visitors with the help of half-centuries from their top three- Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell and were performing exceptionally well with the ball too before Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran took things away from them.

Fans all across the globe are in s state of shock after the thrilling match. It was almost sort of a tug-of-war between the two sides and LSG edged out RCB by the slightest of margins. This kind of exciting contest is what makes these tournament special.

There was a lot of drama on the final ball too when Harshal Patel missed a run-out opportunity at the non-striker's end. Lucknow Super Giants survived that and recorded their third win out of the four matches and are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 6 points and RCB is still in the 7th position with just 2 points.

Fans React To LSG's Win Over RCB

