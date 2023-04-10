Advertisement

IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As LSG Beat RCB By 1 Wicket In Thrilling Contest

IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As LSG Beat RCB By 1 Wicket In Thrilling Contest

Fans got to witness one of the most thrilling high-chasing matches as LSG beat RCB by 1 wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Updated: April 11, 2023 10:43 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Bengaluru: Fans got to witness one of the most thrilling high-chasing matches as LSG beat RCB by 1 wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match went to the final ball. RCB batting first scored 212 runs but LSG managed to chase it with the help of blazing knocks from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

RCB put a massive total in front of the visitors with the help of half-centuries from their top three- Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell and were performing exceptionally well with the ball too before Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran took things away from them.

Fans all across the globe are in s state of shock after the thrilling match. It was almost sort of a tug-of-war between the two sides and LSG edged out RCB by the slightest of margins. This kind of exciting contest is what makes these tournament special.

There was a lot of drama on the final ball too when Harshal Patel missed a run-out opportunity at the non-striker's end. Lucknow Super Giants survived that and recorded their third win out of the four matches and are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 6 points and RCB is still in the 7th position with just 2 points.

Fans React To LSG's Win Over RCB

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As LSG Beat RCB By 1 Wicket In Thrilling Contest
EXCLUSIVE: India U-19 WC-Winning Captain Yash Dhull To Make IPL Debut For Delhi Capitals Against MI Today
Watch: Virat Kohli Confused, Gautam Gambhir Loses Calm After Lucknow Beat Bangalore
IPL 2023: Twitterati Reacts After Harshal Patel Misses Mankad During RCB vs LSG Match
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's Savage Reply To Bangalore Crowd At M Chinnaswamy Stadium - WATCH Viral Video
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As LSG Beat RCB By 1 Wicket In Thrilling Contest

IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As LSG Beat RCB By 1 Wicket In ...

EXCLUSIVE: India U-19 WC-Winning Captain Yash Dhull To Make IPL Debut For Delhi Capitals Against MI Today

EXCLUSIVE: India U-19 WC-Winning Captain Yash Dhull To Make ...

Watch: Virat Kohli Confused, Gautam Gambhir Loses Calm After Lucknow Beat Bangalore

Watch: Virat Kohli Confused, Gautam Gambhir Loses Calm After...

IPL 2023: Twitterati Reacts After Harshal Patel Misses Mankad During RCB vs LSG Match

IPL 2023: Twitterati Reacts After Harshal Patel Misses Manka...

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's Savage Reply To Bangalore Crowd At M Chinnaswamy Stadium - WATCH Viral Video

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir's Savage Reply To Banga...

Advertisement