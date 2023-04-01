IPL 2023: Fans Troll Lucknow Super Giants' Captain KL Rahul As He Fails To Perform Vs Delhi Capitals
KL Rahul failed to perform with the bat in LSG's opening match of IPL 2023 against David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City
Lucknow: The Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul failed to perform with the bat in LSG's opening match of IPL 2023 against David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City as he got out after scoring just 8 runs off 12 balls. He was once again brutally trolled online by the fans over his performance.
Lately, Rahul has been going through a rough patch and has failed to perform great knocks from his bat and a similar happened in the match against Delhi Capitals. In the absence of explosive South African batter, Quinton de Kock, LSG were highly dependent on their skipper for not only a blazing start but a good knock to put them over the line.
KL Rahul proving wrong to haters by not performing in IPL too.#KLRahul #IPL2023 #LSGvDC #LSGvsDC #DCvsLSG #DCvsLSG pic.twitter.com/fZuqRbENx2
TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@TrollPakistanii) April 1, 2023
KL Rahul's Supremacy continues even in IPL. ?? Wonder it is.#DCvLSG #DCvsLSG #LSGvDC #LSGvsDC #IPL2023
Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) April 1, 2023
Consistency level KL Rahul?
Rishab (@imrishabchachan) April 1, 2023
KL Rahul being KL Rahul ?
Smit Manore (@smitmanore) April 1, 2023
Delhi Capitals won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first and the decision turned out to be good as DC managed to restrict LSG on the score of 30 at the loss of 1 wicket by the end of the first 6 powerplay overs. Chetan Sakaraiya provided the team with the first breakthrough by dismissing KL Rahul in the fourth over.
Now stop calling KL Rahul fraud. He's performing same in IPL too. ??
maithun (@Being_Humor) April 1, 2023
New IPL, same old KL Rahul ? #IPL2023 #LucknowSuperGiants #IPL23
GulrajD (@DGulraj) April 1, 2023
First Half Of Double-Header Saturday
LSG's clash against DC is taking place in the second half of the double-header. Earlier, in the first half, Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings clashed against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.
PBKS defeated KKR by 7 runs under the D/Ls method. Rain was constantly a massive threat throughout the match and it finally played the spoilsport during the climax of the KKR's innings. PBKS batting first scored 191 runs by the help of Bhanuka Rajapaksa's half-century.
KKR lost their 7 wickets by the 16th over on the score of 146. Then Rain stopped the play and the team was still 7 runs short of the target and faced loss in their opening match.
COMMENTS