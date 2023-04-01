IPL 2023: Fans Troll Lucknow Super Giants' Captain KL Rahul As He Fails To Perform Vs Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul failed to perform with the bat in LSG's opening match of IPL 2023 against David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City

Lucknow: The Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul failed to perform with the bat in LSG's opening match of IPL 2023 against David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City as he got out after scoring just 8 runs off 12 balls. He was once again brutally trolled online by the fans over his performance. Lately, Rahul has been going through a rough patch and has failed to perform great knocks from his bat and a similar happened in the match against Delhi Capitals. In the absence of explosive South African batter, Quinton de Kock, LSG were highly dependent on their skipper for not only a blazing start but a good knock to put them over the line. KL Rahul proving wrong to haters by not performing in IPL too.#KLRahul #IPL2023 #LSGvDC #LSGvsDC #DCvsLSG #DCvsLSG pic.twitter.com/fZuqRbENx2 TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@TrollPakistanii) April 1, 2023

Consistency level KL Rahul? Rishab (@imrishabchachan) April 1, 2023

KL Rahul being KL Rahul ? Smit Manore (@smitmanore) April 1, 2023

Delhi Capitals won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first and the decision turned out to be good as DC managed to restrict LSG on the score of 30 at the loss of 1 wicket by the end of the first 6 powerplay overs. Chetan Sakaraiya provided the team with the first breakthrough by dismissing KL Rahul in the fourth over. Now stop calling KL Rahul fraud. He's performing same in IPL too. ?? maithun (@Being_Humor) April 1, 2023