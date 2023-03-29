IPL 2023: Gujarat Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

New Delhi: The reigning champions, Gujarat will face Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023, which will be played on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be a chance for Gujarat to get off to a strong start in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. In the 2022 season, Gujarat were in the majority of the nail-biters, but the strong middle order that consists of Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and David Miller helped the team recover almost every time. In the upcoming tournament, Gujarat, led by Hardik, will benefit greatly from Indian batter Shubman Gill's performance.