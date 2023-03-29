IPL 2023: Gujarat Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
New Delhi: The reigning champions, Gujarat will face Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023, which will be played on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be a chance for Gujarat to get off to a strong start in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. In the 2022 season, Gujarat were in the majority of the nail-biters, but the strong middle order that consists of Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and David Miller helped the team recover almost every time. In the upcoming tournament, Gujarat, led by Hardik, will benefit greatly from Indian batter Shubman Gill's performance.
IPL 2023: Gujarat Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
|Match. No
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|1
|March 31, 2023
|GUJ vs CHE
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|7
|April 4, 2023
|DEL vs GUJ
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|13
|April 9, 2023
|GUJ vs KOL
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|18
|April 13, 2023
|PUN vs GUJ
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|23
|April 16, 2023
|GUJ vs RAJ
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|30
|April 22, 2023
|LUC vs GUJ
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|35
|April 25, 2023
|GUJ vs MUM
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|39
|April 29, 2023
|KOL vs GUJ
|Kolkata
|3:30 PM
|44
|May 2, 2023
|GUJ vs DEL
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|48
|May 5, 2023
|RAJ vs GUJ
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|51
|May 7, 2023
|GUJ vs LUC
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|57
|May 12, 2023
|MUM vs GUJ
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|62
|May 15, 2023
|GUJ vs HYD
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|70
|May 21, 2023
|BAN vs GUJ
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
IPL 2023: Gujarat Full Squad, Player Names
Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar
IPL 2023: Gujarat Best Playing Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, R. Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal
