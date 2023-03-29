Advertisement

IPL 2023: Gujarat Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

Updated: March 29, 2023

New Delhi: The reigning champions, Gujarat will face Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023, which will be played on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be a chance for Gujarat to get off to a strong start in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. In the 2022 season, Gujarat were in the majority of the nail-biters, but the strong middle order that consists of Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and David Miller helped the team recover almost every time. In the upcoming tournament, Gujarat, led by Hardik, will benefit greatly from Indian batter Shubman Gill's performance.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue

Match. No Date Match Venue Time(IST)
1 March 31, 2023 GUJ vs CHE Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
7 April 4, 2023 DEL vs GUJ Delhi 7:30 PM
13 April 9, 2023 GUJ vs KOL Ahmedabad 3:30 PM
18 April 13, 2023 PUN vs GUJ Mohali 7:30 PM
23 April 16, 2023 GUJ vs RAJ Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
30 April 22, 2023 LUC vs GUJ Lucknow 3:30 PM
35 April 25, 2023 GUJ vs MUM Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
39 April 29, 2023 KOL vs GUJ Kolkata 3:30 PM
44 May 2, 2023 GUJ vs DEL Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
48 May 5, 2023 RAJ vs GUJ Jaipur 7:30 PM
51 May 7, 2023 GUJ vs LUC Ahmedabad 3:30 PM
57 May 12, 2023 MUM vs GUJ Mumbai 7:30 PM
62 May 15, 2023 GUJ vs HYD Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
70 May 21, 2023 BAN vs GUJ Bengaluru 7:30 PM

IPL 2023: Gujarat Full Squad, Player Names

Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar

IPL 2023: Gujarat Best Playing Playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, R. Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal

