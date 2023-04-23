Advertisement

IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell Completes 1000 Runs For RCB During Clash Against RR

IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell Completes 1000 Runs For RCB During Clash Against RR

Glenn Maxwell has completed 1000 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Updated: April 23, 2023 5:06 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell has completed 1000 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has been one of the most consistent performers for RCB lately and has scored the most runs for Bangalore ever since making his debut for the franchise.

He scored 513 runs in the IPL 2021, 301 runs in IPL 2022, and currently got scored more than 200 runs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He also got the best strike rate among batters who have scored more than 1000 runs for RCB.

RCB vs RR Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Substitutes: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Substitutes: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell Completes 1000 Runs For RCB During Clash Against RR
Virat Kohli Out For Golden Duck As Trent Boult Continues Dream Run In IPL 2023
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Captain RCB For Few More Games, Faf To Play As Impact Player
'Mohammed Siraj Is Making The Difference For RCB In IPL 2023', Says Irfan Pathan
How Mission Sustainability Is RCB’s Top Agenda Via Its Green Initiatives
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs RR 32 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals L...

Live Score-Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIN vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 11 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Singapore vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Sc...

Rajasthan Royals Drops Riyan Parag, Fans Celebrate With Hilarious Memes On Twitter

Rajasthan Royals Drops Riyan Parag, Fans Celebrate With Hila...

Virat Kohli Out For Golden Duck As Trent Boult Continues Dream Run In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli Out For Golden Duck As Trent Boult Continues Dre...

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Captain RCB For Few More Games, Faf To Play As Impact Player

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Captain RCB For Few More Games, Faf...

Advertisement