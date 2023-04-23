Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell has completed 1000 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has been one of the most consistent performers for RCB lately and has scored the most runs for Bangalore ever since making his debut for the franchise.

He scored 513 runs in the IPL 2021, 301 runs in IPL 2022, and currently got scored more than 200 runs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He also got the best strike rate among batters who have scored more than 1000 runs for RCB.