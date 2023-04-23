IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell Completes 1000 Runs For RCB During Clash Against RR
Glenn Maxwell has completed 1000 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell has completed 1000 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has been one of the most consistent performers for RCB lately and has scored the most runs for Bangalore ever since making his debut for the franchise.
He scored 513 runs in the IPL 2021, 301 runs in IPL 2022, and currently got scored more than 200 runs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He also got the best strike rate among batters who have scored more than 1000 runs for RCB.
Maxwell for RCB in IPL:
2021: 513 runs (42.75 Avg & 144.10 Sr)
2022: 301 runs (27.36 Avg & 169.10 Sr)
2023: 210* runs (42 Avg & 198.11 Sr)
RCB vs RR Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Substitutes: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Substitutes: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif
