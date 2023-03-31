IPL 2023: GT vs CSK, Match 1, Ahmedabad Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Dhoni vs Pandya Clash?

IPL 2023: GT vs CSK, Match 1, Ahmedabad Weather Report: There was rain in Ahmedabad on eve of the IPL 2023 opener between CSK and GT but the weather is all clear on Friday evening.

New Delhi: The 2023 Indian Premier League is all set to start on March 31, Friday, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match of the cash-rich league will be played between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of the match, there were reports that MS Dhoni has a niggle in his left knee and might miss the match against Gujarat Titans. However, the CSK skipper is all set to take the field in Ahmedabad in IPL 2023 opener.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Today's Ahmedabad Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad had changed for the worse on Thursday, One day before the match, dark rain clouds gathered over the city and started to rain. Practice sessions for both teams got cancelled due to the weather.

The rain has brought the temperature down in the state by six degrees, raising doubt over whether the IPL 2023 opener between Chennai and Gujarat will get cancelled due to the rain or not. However, in a great news for fans, there is a zero per cent chance of rain on Friday evening.

On match day, Ahmedabad will witness a maximum temperature of 33 degrees during the day while it is expected that the temperature will drop to 23 degrees during night.

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT History

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Giants clashed twice in the Indian Premier League 2022. Unfortunately, Chennai was defeated in both matches by the Titans. As the defending champions, the Titans are eager to maintain their winning streak against CSK. However, it won't be an easy feat, as Chennai under MS Dhoni's leadership is all set for revenge.

Here are full squads of both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.