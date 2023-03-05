IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Spotted In Leaked Footage Of IPL Promo | See Here
The tournament is set to begin on 31st March 2023, where Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
New Delhi: Star Indian all-rounder and the captain of the Gujarat Titans, the defending champions of IPL, is recently spotted in leaked footage of the upcoming IPL 2023 promo.
Hardik Pandya in the leaked footage of IPL Promo from Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/cv0cJOckm4
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2023
In a Twitter post that is getting viral on social media platforms, Hardik Pandya can be spotted doing killer walks wearing the jersey of Gujrat Titans, whom he captains and led the team to win the IPL trophy in their inaugural IPL season. Hardik is currently out of the national team as he is dedicating time to his family and is gearing up for the upcoming season of IPL.
IPL 2023 will be the last IPL of Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The tournament is set to begin on 31st March 2023, where Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
IPL is set to begin on 31 March 2023, where Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
A total 0f 70 league matches will be played in this edition, the last of which will be played on 21st May between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants.
In the recently conducted IPL auction, Gujarat Titans have roped in big names such as Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson and Odean Smith, adding more strength to their squad.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Why Hardik Pandya Isn't In Indian Test team: Ian Chappell Questions Star Allrounder's Absence From Red Ball Cricket
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Bahamas Vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score - Match 9 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Bermuda beat Bahamas by 9 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd Test - TEST
01 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 03 Mar 2023
Australia beat India by 9 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
03 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
England beat Bangladesh by 132 runs
Argentina Vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score - Match 8 - ODI
02 Mar 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Argentina beat Bahamas by 42 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS