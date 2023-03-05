IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Spotted In Leaked Footage Of IPL Promo | See Here

Star Indian all-rounder and the captain of the Gujarat Titans, the defending champions of IPL, is recently spotted in leaked footage of the upcoming IPL 2023 promo.

Hardik Pandya in the leaked footage of IPL Promo from Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/cv0cJOckm4

In a Twitter post that is getting viral on social media platforms, Hardik Pandya can be spotted doing killer walks wearing the jersey of Gujrat Titans, whom he captains and led the team to win the IPL trophy in their inaugural IPL season. Hardik is currently out of the national team as he is dedicating time to his family and is gearing up for the upcoming season of IPL.

IPL 2023 will be the last IPL of Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The tournament is set to begin on 31st March 2023, where Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

A total 0f 70 league matches will be played in this edition, the last of which will be played on 21st May between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants.

In the recently conducted IPL auction, Gujarat Titans have roped in big names such as Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson and Odean Smith, adding more strength to their squad.