New Delhi: The situation around Shubman Gill’s departure from the defending IPL Champions camps is getting more and more confusing. Gujarat Titan’s tweet following the Gill’s departure has left fans in a melee and no one got any clear idea of the situation.

Gujarat Titans retained Shubman Gill alongside Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan before the Mega Auction and Gill proved their decision right as he was one of the top scorers in that tournament and even played a unbeaten match winning knock in the finals.

He scored 483 runs in 16 matches with a batting average of 34.50 and a 132+ strike rate. Gill was one of the key asset who played a major role in helping his side to win the IPL Trophy in their debut season.

If this sudden and shocking departure is true, GT might have opened gates for other teams like KKR. Gujarat Titans made this announcement on their twitter handle saying “It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill! ” and Gill responded with two emojis depicting a polite goodbye and Thank you.

However, just couple of hours later GT posted another cryptic tweet from their official handle which stated “Twitterverse, Gill will always be a part of our (blue heart emoji) P.S.: It’s not what you think, but we’re loving the theories. Keep it going.”

As for now it can be said that it was a promotional stunt for a yet to be disclosed project and we soon might get a clearer picture on this.

Although, if Gill actually parts his ways with GT, a name that caliber is expected to cause quite a ruckus among teams wanting to get him as a part of their squad.