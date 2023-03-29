IPL 2023: Kane Williamson In, David Miller Out: Here's Gujarat's Strongest Playing XI For Match Against MS Dhoni's Chennai

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans will play Chennai Super King in IPL 2023 opener on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. David Miller will miss the opening game of the tournament for Gujarat due to national commitments.

Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat had a debut to remember in Indian Premier League 2022 as the team went to become the first side in IPL history to win the trophy in their first season. Hardik Pandya's remarkable leadership, clubbed with David Miller and Rahul Tewatia's batting exploits, and Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan's lethal bowling made Gujarat a force to reckon with as they stamped their authority while on the way to a brilliant title win.

Gujarat will face Chennai in the IPL 2023 opener and the team will be looking to start from where they left in the last season. The match will be played at Gujarat's home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat retained the core of their squad for the IPL 2023, however, they got the big fish Kane Williamson while releasing Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy and Lockie Ferguson.

As for Gujarat's strongest playing 11, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are likely to open, followed by Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, and Rahul Tewatia. Notably, David Miller won't be available for the first match as he was recently part of South Africa's squad for the T20I series against West Indies. Miller can be swapped with Matthew Wade for the opening game. Meanwhile, Gujarat's bowling will comprise Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan and one of Shivam Mavi or Sai Kishore.

Gujarat Strongest Playing 11 for IPL 2023 Opener Against Lucknow

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi/R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma