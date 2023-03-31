LIVE NOW
GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights: Gill Leads Titans To 5 Wicket Win Over CSK | FULL SCORECARD
IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match 1 Full Scorecard
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match 1 Highlights: Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl. Mohammed Shami got Gujarat Titans off to a great start as he clean-bowled Devon Conway. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali are at the crease and Gaikwad is looking in good touch.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Pujnab Kings will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Game 2 at 3:30 PM whereas Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the Game 3 at 7:30 PM. Do not forget to join CricketCountry to get the latest update and all the information for IPL 2023..!!!
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
It's Gujarat Titans who emerge victorious in the first Game in the nail-biting match. A game full of thrills and spills. A typical IPL game as the defending champions register victory in the first game of IPL 2023.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
GT wins..!!!!!
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
And a boundary..!!! 10 in 2 balls for Rashid Khan. What a man he is..!!!!
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Rashid deposits it into the stands..!!! Things easy for GT now.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Deepak Chahar with the 19th over as typical MSD strategy comes in the game now..!!!
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
And a wicket of the last ball...!!!! Shankar departs for 27. GT- 156-5 (18).
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Shankar delivers it into the stands..!!! Some relief for Titans.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Two dot balls in a row from Hangargekar..!! Game on at Ahmedabad...!!!
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
What an over from Deepak Chahar. Just four runs from it. GT- 149/4 (17).
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Deepak Chahar back into the attack. CSK's hopes rely on him now.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
GT- 145/4 (16). It's time for strategic time-out.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Rahul Tewatia comes in.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Gill departs..!!!! Deshpande strikes despite being expensive. Gill goes after making a whopping 63(36). GT- 138-4 (15).
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Shubman Gill sends the ball into the stands..!!! Unstoppable "Gill"..!!!!
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Gill finishes the 14th over with a boundary. GT- 127/3 (14).
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Short ball and Shankar pulls it for a boundary. First one for him.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Brilliant stop from Santner..!! CSK are pushing hard to get back in the game.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
CSK- 114/3 (13). Can CSK still make it? Let's find out.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Vijay Shankar comes in for Pandya.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Jadeja shatters the stumps of Hardik Pandya. He departs after a mere eight. GT- 111/3 (12.1).
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
End of the 12th over. GT- 111-2 (12).
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Shubman Gill completes his half century..!! He is undeniably in form of his life.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
End of the 11th over. GT- 106-2 (11).
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
End of the 10th over. GT- 93/2 (10).
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Sai Sudarshan Gone..!! skipper Hardik Pandya comes in..!!
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Santner is being hammered by GT batters, things not looking good for CSK.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Runs are coming thick and fast and CSK need quick wickets to pull this back. GT 60/1 in 5.4
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
IMPACT PLAYER Sai Sudarsan starts off with a boundary. GT 41/1 after 4.
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
That is a stunner by Shivam Dube at deep point and Saha departs. Rajvardhan Hangargekar bowls wide outside off as Saha goes hard and gets a thick edge. Dube runs to his left and takes a stunner. GT 37-1 in 3.5
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
An expensive over by Tushar Deshpande, Gujarat fatches 15 runs, with a boundary each for Saha and Gill and a top edge six for Saha on first ball of the over. GT 18/0 in 2
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE
Excellent start by Deepak Chahar, got the ball to move and troubled both batters. GT 3/0
21:56 PM
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Ambati Rayudu is off and Tushar Desphande is the impact player. And here we go! A slip in place for Saha.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Deepak Chahar to start for CSK, Saha and Gill out for Gujarat.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
The chase is underway. Gujarat will have to bat well to get this.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the innings. Despite Ruturaj's tremendous innings, CSK were not able to reach the expected total as no other batter was able to spark much and shattered like a pack of cards. Gujrat Titans bowlers made a stunning comeback and restricted Chennai. CSK 178-7 (20)
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
And a four this time..!!! "Thala" opens his hands.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Dhoni hits it out of the ground..!!!!!
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the 19th over and Shami's spell as well. (2-29 from 4 overs). CSK- 165-7 (19).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Dube tries to go big but lands the ball in the safe hands of Rashid Khan. 2nd wicket for Shami. Dube for 19. CSK- 163-7 (18.3).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
A tremendous effort from Wriddhiman Saha by running back to take the catch but he misses..!!
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Outstanding over from Joseph. Just 4 runs and two big wickets from it. CSK- 155-6 (18).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Crowd goes crazy as CSK Skipper MS Dhoni walks in to the crease..!!!
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Jadeja departs...!!! 2nd wicket in an over for Alzarri Joseph. Jadeja goes for 1.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Ravindra Jadeja comes in.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Ruturaj departs..!!! he hits it straight into the hands of Shubman Gill.. He went up for the No-ball review but the decision goes against him. He departs after a phenomenal innings of 92 runs in 50 balls. CSK- 151-5 (17.1).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the 17th over and Rashid Khan's spell as well. (2-26 in 4 overs). CSK- 151-4 (17).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Rashid Khan back into the attack and Ruturaj welcomes him with a six...!!! Tremendous batting from him..!!!
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the 16th over. CSK- 140-4 (16).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
All eyes on Ruturaj now as he is playing on 82 now. Will we see the first hundred of the IPL 2023 in the very first match? Let's find out.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the 15th over. CSK- 133-4 (15).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the 14th over. A good one from Gujarat's prespective. Just four runs from it. CSK- 125-4 (14).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the 13th over and it's time for the strategic time-out. CSK- 121-4 (13).
Shivam Dube comes to the crease for Ambati Rayudu.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Joshua Little destroys Rayudu's stumps..!!! First wicket of the IPL for Joshua Little. CSK- 121-4 (12.5).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
50 partnership comes up between Ruturaj and Rayudu in just 29 balls. First of the IPL 2023.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
A stunning effort from Kane Williamson on Ruturaj's shot...!!! He looks in pain.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
A six again..!! Rayudu joins the club now..!! It's the end of the 12th over. CSK- 114-3 (12).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
A maximum again from Ruturaj..!! He makes it look so simple. 8th maximum of the night from his bat. He is not going to stop.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Ruturaj goes big again...!!! 7th maximum from his bat. CSK- 100-3 (11).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
A good over from Rashid Khan. CSK- 93-3 (10).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the 9th over. Three sixes in the over from Ruturaj. CSK- 90-3 (9.0)
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
And a six again..!!! 5th for Ruturaj Gaikwad. He looks in phenomenal touch..!!
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
A. Joseph comes to the attack and Ruturaj welcomes him with a six..!!
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the 8th over and it was a pretty good for the hosts. CSK- 72-3 (8).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Ambati Rayudu comes in for Ben Stokes. CSK's innings will rely on both Ruturaj and Rayudu's shoulders now.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Stokes Gone..!! Rashid Khan strikes again. 2nd wicket for him and its the most precious Ben Stokes. CSK- 70-3 (7.4).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
First boundary of IPL 2023 for Ben Stokes..!!!
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the the 7th over. CSK- 64-2 (7.0).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
And again..!!! Ruturaj runs havoc in Ahmedabad.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Ruturaj smacks his second six of the match..!!! He is leading CSK from the front.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Rashid Khan gets his revenge and Moeen Ali is caught behind. This is brilliant cricket by Rashid Khan
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Moeen Ali survives Rashid Khan's LBW call as the ball was pitching marginally outside leg. Ali follows it up with a boundary, brings up CSK's 50
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Runs are leaking for GT. Moeen Ali and Gaikwad have launched a brilliant counter-attack. CSK 46/1 in 5
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
The wicket of Conway was Shami's 100th IPL wicket
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
An expensive over comes to an end. Little leaks 15 runs in the over. CSK 29/1 in 4
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Josh little has been welcomes to IPL with a brilliant six by Ruturaj Gaikwad. He follos it up with a glorious cut shot for a boundary. Brilliant stuff. CSK 24/1
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Shami Gets Devon Conway and Gujarat Titans have lost their first wicket. Round the wicket, niping in, Conway goes for a drive and the ball kisses the inside edge and hits the stump.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the second over. A bit expensive for GT. CSK- 13-0 (2).
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Lovely shot from Ruturaj and it is the second boundary..!! He looks in good touch.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Hardik Pandya comes to the attack and it is the first boundary of IPL 2023 from the bat of Ruturaj Gaikwad.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
End of the first over and it is a good start for GT. CSK- 2-0 (1)
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are at the crease for CSK. Shami to open the bowling for GT.
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Gujarat Titans Subs: B Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat
Chennai Super Kings Subs: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
GT Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
CSK Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
We'll bowl first. It's always good to play here. New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from him (Dhoni). Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. Result will take care of itself. It's different - I've left it in the coach. Ashu pa works all night on what needs to be done. I don't know (combination for today), said Pandya
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
"Were also looking to bowl. Looks a good wicket and I don't think it will change. Don't know if there will be dew because it rained last night. You want to play in front of people. This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmohsphere. Preparation was good. We assembled quite early. It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule," said Dhoni at the toss
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
Huge cheer as MS Dhoni comes to speak.
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bowl.
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
The toss is just about to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony
After a sensational performance by Arijit, Tamannah and Rashmika has taken over the IPL opening ceremony.
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony
The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium is going bersek
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony
Arjit Singh is live and the crowd his going bersek at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Live Score GT vs CSK
Along with Arijit Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the event, the fans will also witness a glittering drone and lazer show.
Live Score GT vs CSK
LIve Score GT vs CSK
LIve Score GT vs CSK
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
LIVE SCORE GT vs CSK
Five key players to watch out for in GT vs CSK match
1 - Devon Conway
2 - Hardik Pandya
3 - Ravindra Jadeja
4 - Shubman Gill
5 - Kane Williamson
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
This IPL 2023 is likely to be MS Dhoni's last as a player and CSK will be looking to give him a fitting farewell.
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
MS Dhoni is carrying a niggle in his left knee and there were reports that MS might miss the first game, however, CSK CEO rubbished the reports.
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
The opening ceremony is set to get underway 6:00 PM IST.
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
The IPL 2023 will kick off with a gliterring opening ceremony which will feature stars like Arjit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia.
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
GT and CSK had contrasting outings last season, with Gujarat Titans winning the tournament and Chennai Super Kings failing to reach the playoffs.
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
Hello and Welcome to out live coverage of IPL 2023 opener where defending champions Gujarat Titans take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings
